Cheektowaga Town Board candidates go back to the basics

Pilarski, 38, executive director of the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, earned a bachelor's degree in sociology and a minor in military science from St. Bonaventure University. He joined the board in 2018 after winning a special election. Democratic and Working Families endorsements.

"I am running because I bring useful experience, community knowledge, personnel and negotiation skills, and real passion for our town. My professional experience along with my ability to deliver high‐quality services with a tight budget make me an excellent candidate for the Town of Cheektowaga Board. I will continue to serve to the best of my abilities, and I will continue to put the residents of Cheektowaga first."

Issues: "Currently the three most important issues in Cheektowaga to me are reducing taxes, upgrading our storm water and sanitation infrastructure, creating access to high speed internet at a low cost for our residents."

Thompson, 34, graduated from Cheektowaga Central High School and Erie Community College, where he studied hospitality. He is a manager at Salvatore's Italian Prime, where he has worked for 16 years. Republican and Conservative endorsements.