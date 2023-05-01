Chautauqua County government has named a Falconer man to serve in its newly created post of media information officer.

Justin Gould, who will begin his duties June 1, is co-founder of WNY News Now, an online news agency based in Jamestown, and has been its operations manager and news director.

Gould will operate from the county executive's office in Mayville and will assist all county departments in public relations, including the County Legislature. He will coordinate press conferences and press releases and during emergencies will provide information to the public and the news media.

“While it’s bittersweet to leave newsgathering and sell my stake in WNY News Now, I’m excited to build off my experiences and, in a way, report the news of county government,” Gould said in a press release. “I will work every day in a bipartisan manner to not only inform the public, but also assist news agencies across the region, state, country and world better access local officials.”

Gould graduated with honors from Falconer High School and attended St. John Fisher College in Rochester. He previously was a reporter for WLKW in Celoron and a program host for WKZA in Lakewood.