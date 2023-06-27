Grand Island Councilman Mike Madigan has won the Republican primary over his party's preferred candidate for town supervisor.

Madigan handily beat fellow Councilman Peter Marston Jr., who also serves as deputy supervisor, 55% to 45%, or 834 votes to 680 votes, with all primary day and early votes counted.

Madigan had a comfortable lead in early voting and this carried through primary day.

The men are veteran Grand Island Town Board colleagues who have contrasting styles.

They were running for the GOP line in the race to replace Supervisor John Whitney, who is not seeking a second term.

Marston has the Conservative Party endorsement so he was assured of a ballot line in November no matter what happened Tuesday. Madigan does not have another ballot line so a loss would have left him out of the general election.

Now the two will face off again in November if Marston chooses to continue his campaign.

As of now, Grand Island Democrats don’t have their own candidate for the post.

"I had a campaign team that was just incredible - I am greatly appreciative for their support," Madigan said in a text message late Tuesday. "We hit over 1500 doors and received great feedback from voters and learned a lot. My running mate Dan Kilmer was a huge contributor to this win and to his own win as top vote getter. A good night but now on to the next step which is yet to be defined for my race."

Marston, 54, the owner of Marston Power Equipment, said during his time in office he has tried to foster a better sense of collaboration on the board and within Town Hall.

Marston was first elected to the Town Board in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. He said his background is different than that of his more “corporate America” opponent.

He has pushed efforts to improve collaboration and communication among town departments.

Madigan, 59, is a senior program manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific on the island.

He sought, but did not receive, the Republican endorsement for town supervisor. He said he is more involved in debating important issues than Marston.

Madigan is barred by the town’s term limits law – a law he supported – from seeking a third term on the Town Board following his election wins in 2015 and 2019.

He said this was one change he has fought for as he tried to root out “waste, fraud and abuse” in island government.

In another Tuesday upset, challenger Kilmer was the top vote-getter in the Republican primary for two seats on the Grand Island Town Board.

Kilmer is a former Lewiston Town Board member and veteran of the Army, Navy and Air National Guard. He is running a campaign aligned with Madigan and had 37% of the vote.

GOP Councilman Tom Digati, who is seeking a second term and had the party’s endorsement for re-election, was the second-place finisher with 32% of the total.

Republicans had also endorsed Joseph Spinella, an M&T Bank vice president, to fill Madigan’s seat, but Spinella came in third with just under 31%.

The top two vote-getters receive the Republican ballot lines in the general election, where they will face endorsed Democrats Kristen Obarka, a learning and development specialist, and Wayne West, a real estate agent.