Cathy Young mentioned as possible congressional candidate as Reed exits

Republican leaders from throughout the sprawling 23rd Congressional District will meet by videoconference Wednesday to sort out the still-developing political disarray complicated by Tuesday's unexpected resignation of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.

Now they must deal with a parade of potential successors that once again includes former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean. She was previously mentioned as a candidate for the Reed seat until preliminary reapportionment lines thrust Rep. Claudia Tenney of Oneida County and her brimming campaign fund into the Southern Tier district's GOP field.

Already, Steuben County GOP Chairman Joe Sempolinski, State Sen. George M. Borrello of Sunset Bay and Tenney are dominating the discussion, although just about everyone involved acknowledges that Young could also emerge as a major contender. Several sources say Young is weighing a return to the field she decided to exit earlier this year, but will most likely delay any final decision until new congressional lines stemming from a Court of Appeals decision are unveiled next week.

"If Cathy gets in, I'm obviously a Cathy Young supporter," Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert Keis said this morning. "But she's got to make that decision."

Keis said he also recognizes the strengths of all the other candidates, but that little movement is expected until Jonathan Cervas, the special master appointed by State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister of Steuben County, reveals his new map Monday.

Reed announced on the House floor Tuesday that he was immediately resigning to join a bipartisan public policy group founded by longtime Republican lobbyist Charlie Black. Reed previously said he would not run for governor nor seek re-election this year after the Washington Post reported a former lobbyist accused him of inappropriately touching her at a Minneapolis bar in 2017.

Max Della Pia, an Air Force veteran from Tioga County, is expected to be the Democratic candidate for a summer special election to fill the remainder of Reed's term in the current GOP-dominated district.

