Chrissy Casilio, the endorsed Republican candidate for Erie County executive, picked up a key endorsement Tuesday from the small-but-influential Erie County Conservative Party, meaning she will appear on both the Republican and Conservative lines in November.

Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo told The Buffalo News on Tuesday that the party has thrown its support behind the Clarence businesswoman in an effort to, along with Republicans, defeat three-term incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz.

"We feel that we need to give voters a strong opposition to the current county executive," Lorigo said. "We need someone who is going to be more fiscally responsible, and Casilio's certainly going to head in that direction."

The Conservative endorsement was in doubt because of a simmering rift between Lorigo and Erie County Republican Chairman Michael A. Kracker. The feud started after Republicans decided not to appoint Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, who is Ralph Lorigo's daughter-in-law, to the Legislature seat vacated by his son, Joseph C. Lorigo, who was elected to State Supreme Court in November.

Both Kracker and Lorigo say they are on better terms after a lunch last week at the Buffalo Club where they discussed the mutual interests of the parties they lead. Kracker said he has a "tremendous amount of respect" for Lorigo and the Conservative Party.

"It seems we're moving toward a stronger partnership, though there are still going to be areas where we are against one another in certain races," he said. "But I think we can move forward around those disagreements and try to focus in on working together where we can to secure mutual successes in the upcoming election."

Lorigo said, "Kracker has made commitments to the true partnership, and I'll accept those."

Before the rift was healed, Conservative Party workers carried designating petitions for Harold W. "Budd" Schroeder as the party's candidate for county executive. Schroeder, who lives in Amherst, is the former chairman of the Shooters Committee on Political Education, or S.C.O.P.E., and has been a vocal gun rights advocate for decades.

Lorigo said the Conservative Party's executive committee nominated Schroeder, a registered Conservative, as a "straw man" candidate because no candidates sought the party's endorsement for county executive when the group met in February.

Erie County Board of Elections officials confirmed Tuesday that Schroeder filed papers declining the Conservative nomination. As he spoke with The News, Lorigo said staff was on its way to the elections board to replace Schroeder with Casilio on the ballot.

The Conservative Party has roughly 15,000 registered members in Erie County, but Lorigo said its influence is much greater because it attracts votes from the more than 158,000 unregistered or "blank" voters.

Historically, Democrats and Republicans running for various offices have sought the Conservative endorsement, though Poloncarz did not. Lorigo listed former Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard, County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and former Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw as recent Republicans who have benefited from appearing on the minor party line.

"I think we're a very powerful party in this county," Lorigo said. "It means a great deal."

Still, Kracker has not backed away from the Republicans' decision to appoint Elma Council Member James Malczewski to Joseph Lorigo's vacated seat and to endorse Malczewski ahead of November, which he said was part of an "open process."

Ralph Lorigo, who previously dismissed charges of nepotism, said his daughter-in-law Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo is qualified for the position, noting she holds multiple degrees and worked briefly with the County Legislature and State Assembly.

Malczewski and Bratek-Lorigo will face each other in Republican and Conservative primaries for the 10th District seat on the Legislature.

When he appeared before the Legislature in January, Lorigo said Republican legislators were "ethically and legally obligated" to accept the Conservative Party's selection of Bratek-Lorigo. He told Legislators John Mills, R-Orchard Park, Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster, and Christopher Greene, R-Clarence, that Conservative support might not be theirs if they did not honor the Conservative Party's choice.

Lorigo then filed designating petitions for Conservative Party challengers to the three GOP legislators. Two of the Conservative challengers – those who would have faced Greene and Todaro – have since declined the nominations and will not appear on the ballot.

Lorigo said Charles A. Castiglia, a registered Conservative, would remain on the ballot as a challenger to Mills because he said Mills pledged to support a Conservative candidate for the seat vacated by Joe Lorigo before giving his support to Malczewski, a Republican.

"That's a difficult thing to accept," Lorigo said.

Poloncarz is seeking his fourth term in office. He defeated his previous opponents by margins of 12,000 votes, 44,000 votes and 35,000 votes, respectively.

He will appear on the Democratic and Working Families party lines in November.