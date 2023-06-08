Candidates for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council will participate in a Meet the Candidate Forum on Saturday.

Zeneta B. Everhart, India B. Walton and Murray Holman will attend the event, which will be held during Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.'s monthly stakeholder’s breakfast.

The breakfast and forum will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.

The candidates are vying for the seat currently held by Wingo, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election. His term ends in December.