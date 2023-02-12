Kathryn Franco, a social worker who ran unsuccessfully for the University District Common Council seat in 2019, is throwing her hat in the ring again.

Despite the defeat four years ago, there was a lot of momentum for her campaign that she hopes to build on this time around. Her background in social work and public health as well as her gender are strengths she hopes will propel her to victory and a seat on the currently all-male Council.

“I would like to see myself in governing spaces and to know my interest, my values are represented; and so for me the shakeup feels like this is the year for women and this is the year for the win,” Franco said. “I’m excited about it.”

A "reimagining" of public safety is one of her priorities.

“To me public safety is not necessarily the police. The police are an institution. But public safety is so much more than that and so much more than thinking about how we engage with police or how police engage with us,” she said, citing the Blizzard of 2022 in which some four dozen people died as an example of how to rethink public safety.

“We saw people coming out, providing food for one another, making sure that people … if they didn’t have heat that they could come into their homes, really having this mutual aid and solidarity amongst one another and opening our doors to each other again, really truly being a community ... I think that we do that really well in emergency situations,” Franco said. “How do we transform that into everyday life?”

More training for police is not the answer, she said.

“The police have a lot of training, and so I’m so curious to be able to think more about what else can be done besides training. So looking at how police respond to certain calls. Do we need police to respond to mental health calls?” she said. “As a social worker I’m going to advocate, most definitely, for mental health professionals to be responding to mental health issues and that the police can step away from that and do policing. They can look to solve crimes and that sort of thing. I think that allowing police to do the job that they’re meant to do is part of how we begin to reimagine our safety and utilizing our other services that already exist.”

She's also focused on home ownership and affordable housing in a district that has a high percentage of renters, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Rents are out of control right now. The burden for renters is higher than those that own their homes, and we’ve seen that the market has just continued to kind of ramp itself up,” she said. “We also have homeowners who are having difficulties and facing foreclosure. All lead to destabilization of neighborhoods.”

In the 2019 Democratic primary, incumbent University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt defeated Franco, garnering 66% of the vote to her 32% on his way to re-election that November.

Reached by phone on Sunday, Wyatt said he's running for re-election this year and had no problem facing Franco again.

“That doesn’t bother me," he said. "This is America. Everybody has the right to run for office, and if someone else thinks they can do better than you, that’s their right.”

As for Franco and several other women either announcing or contemplating bids for seats on the all-male Council, Wyatt said, “I think that it’s important to have balance. It’s important to have diversity, and the fact that the Council doesn’t have women on it, I understand that there are women that want to be in leadership, and they should have that opportunity.”

Franco, 35, grew up in the city’s lower West Side. She and her wife of 10 years, Melinda, live in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

A Democrat, Franco graduated from Canisius College with dual degrees in criminal justice and psychology and earned dual master's degrees in public health and social work from the University at Buffalo.

She’s been an adjunct professor in UB's School of Social Work since last year but has worked at nonprofit organizations for most of her career, including doing HIV/Aids programming at the Community Health Center of Buffalo and working for the Peace Corps and MOCHA Buffalo, now part of Evergreen Health. She also worked at the Western New Law Center, chairing the Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition that worked with banks to hold them accountable in their obligation to the Community Reinvestment Act. Because of the coalition, the Key Bank branch on Delevan Avenue and the Northwest Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue opened on Buffalo’s East Side where there are not very many full-service branches, Franco said.

While at the Western New York Law Center, Franco completed an internship at the Partnership for Public Good, which exposed her to civic engagement.

She sees a seat on the Common Council as an extension of her public service.

“It makes sense that would be the sort of work that I do,” Franco said. “I think that it suits me, and I think that it makes sense for the world that I want to live in and the life that I want to lead.”