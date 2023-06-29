To hear the region's top Democrats tell it, the party’s victories on primary day in four key Buffalo Common Council races established that Buffalo is a city of moderate Democrats who have once again rejected the more left-leaning message of progressive challengers.

"Voters want people who are more centrists, who understand the value of working together," said Mayor Byron W. Brown. "They don’t want angry people whose positions could divide our community."

But the insurgents say they went up against a political machine that took decades to build and will take years to defeat. And while they are disappointed by Tuesday’s results, they say they'll regroup and continue on their quest to influence politics in Buffalo.

"We’re getting smarter," said Matt Dearing, who lost the race for the Ellicott District seat on the Common Council to Assembly staffer Leah Halton-Pope. "We’re figuring things out. We’re poking the bear at least. You have to start somewhere. You have to land some punches. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win the fight."

Political observers note that Buffalo Democrats in many ways have always differed from those in New York City. The political beliefs of many Western New Yorkers traditionally stemmed from their religious or ethnic backgrounds and their status as union members. They tended to be fiscally conservative and more moderate on social issues than, say, many big-city liberals.

"A lot of times these challengers are screaming on social media into the void and are not plugged into the reality of day-to-day governing," said Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner. "And you see that reflected in the votes. It wasn’t close."

In the marquee council race in the Masten District, endorsed Democrat Zeneta Everhart trounced progressive star India Walton, 67% to 32%.

In the Ellicott District, Halton-Pope, who had the support of Brown and Common Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen, won with 46% of the vote, while Cedric Holloway had 27%, Dearing got 17% and Emin "Eddie" Egriu got 9%.

Two incumbent council members – Joseph Golombek Jr. in the North District and Rasheed Wyatt in University – received 70% and 66%, respectively, over their progressive challengers, one of whom worked on Walton's mayoral campaign two years ago.

"All those people that organize (and say), 'We’re not happy, woe is us, things are terrible, we’ve got turn the system on its head,' not only did they lose but they lost in landslides," Brown said.

Zellner believes progressive candidates like Walton make a lot of noise online with policy proposals and criticism of the political establishment. But they didn't do the hard work to get into office, he said.

"I think that you see candidates that are out knocking on doors, following lists of people who vote and who are involved, and doing the work that it takes to get elected," he said. "I think maybe their goal is to be loud and to go out and try to influence the debate, but at the end of the day, they're not doing a very good job of it."

Progressive candidates did raise significant funds, but not as much as their opponents, campaign filings show.

Walton raised $31,316 for her Masten District run. Everhart raised $78,248.

Halton-Pope raised $65,743 for her Ellicott District run. Dearing raised $7,925.

Dearing said resources were a factor in getting his message out to voters.

"I couldn’t get volunteer help. Everybody was split between so many campaigns," Dearing said. "I think I was the best candidate. I didn’t run the best campaign. But at the same time, I was up against two very well-oiled political machines."

Those machines, he and other progressives said, know how to get their voters to the polls in a way that first-time or inexperienced candidates typically don't.

"I think people want something different, but the people who turn out are the people who turn out every time," he said. "I don’t know how you beat that, man. I don’t know. But I had to try."

Brown rejected the notion that progressive candidates won the contest of ideas but simply couldn't get their voters motivated.

"You have to get people excited about your message, inspired by your message, and for them to say that when they were so braggadocios before, when they had so much to say before, is clearly sour grapes," the mayor said.

Zellner suggested the Democratic Party, which supported Walton in 2021 after she beat Brown in a Democratic mayoral primary and which heard her argument for the Masten endorsement this year, was ready to move on from progressive candidates.

"We've turned the page," he said. "We're always open for folks to be involved to come and help elect Democrats. But they don't seem to want to do that. They want to seem to build their own thing. And I think last night ... we've officially separated."

Those on the left say they have no plans to disappear from the political scene. Brian Nowak, for instance, is a progressive candidate who organized locally for Bernie Sanders' presidential run and will be the Democratic nominee for Cheektowaga supervisor in November.

Our City Action Buffalo, a local political action group that endorsed three progressive candidates, said in a statement that the campaigns "demonstrate the need for ongoing progressive organizing."

"While our three endorsed candidates did not win their races, it would be a lie to say that they did not win major victories that help to propel our larger movement forward," said executive director Harper Bishop.

Walton, who did not respond to an interview request, said during her concession speech Tuesday that she and other progressives were playing the long game.

"The political establishment in Buffalo is centuries old, and we’ve been organizing in Buffalo for almost three years," Walton said. "So we have some catching up to do."