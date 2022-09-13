Call it a pre-buttal: Langworthy targets Harris policies day before vice president's visit to Buffalo

It was almost as if Republican congressional candidate Nicholas A. Langworthy was rebutting Vice President Kamala Harris even before her Wednesday visit to the Buffalo area.

Just a day before Harris was slated to appear locally to tout the administration's Inflation Reduction Act, Langworthy told reporters outside West Seneca Town Hall on Tuesday that predictions of significant increases in this winter's energy costs stem from "the Democrats' radical climate agenda."

Combined with spending he pegged at $750 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, Langworthy questioned how the "larded up bill" serving as the cornerstone of President Biden's recent agenda "could somehow lower costs."

"The reality is you're spending too much money and devaluating our currency in the process," he said. "You're creating debt our grandchildren's grandchildren won't dig out from."

Langworthy, the state Republican chairman who last month narrowly defeated Carl P. Paladino in the GOP primary for the 23rd Congressional District, now faces Democrat Max Della Pia on Nov. 8. Looking ahead to the general election, Langworthy is attempting to link his opponent to climate change policies he says are spurring predicted increases of 39% for natural gas and 22% for electricity that could cost consumers an annual average increase of $263. The candidate says he will rank energy cost reduction as one of his highest priorities if he is elected in the overwhelmingly Republican district.

"Before Biden took office, we were really close to American energy independence," he said, making a case for natural gas drilling in New York to allow for competition with states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio.

"It's a slap in the face to all Americans when we have these resources right here in this country," he said regarding Biden's efforts to seek more oil imports from the Middle East.

Langworthy said while Harris on Wednesday is expected to laud the administration's green policies and promotion of electric vehicles to combat climate change, Democrats are not listening to ordinary Americans. Nobody in the 23rd District's seven counties, he said, conveys concerns to him about ideas the vice president is expected to embrace on Wednesday.

Biden, meanwhile, was slated to visit the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday to highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom. Langworthy ridiculed the idea of ridding the nation of gasoline engines "as if everyone could afford a $60,000 Tesla."

While Democrats "double down and triple down on social issues," he said, voters he encounters are more preoccupied with spiraling energy and grocery costs that a new federal report on Wednesday indicating costs continue to climb as a result of inflation.

"Not one person stops me along the way to talk about the January 6 Commission," Langworthy said, referring to the House panel probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol. "This is a kitchen table election."

On another development, Langworthy and Della Pia accepted invitations from CW23 in Buffalo and WETM in Elmira for a one-hour televised debate on Oct. 18 at the WIVB Channel 4 studios in Buffalo.

"I think it's important that candidates make themselves available to voters before Election Day so they know where we stand and can evaluate for themselves who can best serve their interests," Della Pia said. "Given there's no platform available on his website, I look forward to finally learning where Nicholas stands on the issues."

Langworthy also said he looked forward to discussing the issues, noting his unsuccessful effort to schedule a debate with Paladino during the primary.