Byron Brown claims victory in historic write-in campaign

"We know we have made substantial investment in every single section of Buffalo," Brown said, adding that there is more to come with an influx of federal stimulus aid.

Brown decided to run a write-in campaign after he lost the Democratic primary to Walton, and his name did not appear on any other ballot line.

His campaign held rallies, sent mailings and advertised that the only way to vote for him was to "Write down Byron Brown." And he took credit Friday for the historic win.

Analysis: Winners and losers from Buffalo's mayoral race Real estate developers like Douglas Jemal and Carl P. Paladino clung to the Brown campaign, pouring money into his effort in hopes that they could save the development-friendly administration. And it worked.

"I think everything happens for a reason, and I think standing here today, winning this resounding, unprecedented, write-in victory, something that has never happened at this scale and magnitude in the history of the State of New York, shows that it happened the way it was supposed to happen, and the state, the nation and the world will take note of this victory that was scored tonight," Brown said.

But Walton, the nurse and community organizer who gained a following around the country for her progressive views as a Democratic socialist, vowed to continue her efforts to inspire others.

"This election was not an end, but a beginning. The new ideas we articulated, the new energy we inspired, the new volunteers we trained and the new relationships we built will only grow in the coming years," she said. "This campaign planted many seeds. The blossoms are inevitable."

