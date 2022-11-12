Businesses object as Kenmore moves to use eminent domain for police expansion

The Village of Kenmore is moving to take over a commercial building to make room for a planned $6 million expansion of its police headquarters – over the objections of the owners of the targeted property and a neighboring business.

The Village Board last week voted to begin the process to acquire the Insty-Prints property on Elmwood Avenue through the use of eminent domain.

Village officials say that officers and other police employees need a larger, updated space to improve department operations and that expansion onto the neighboring business property makes the most sense.

"This is certainly not something we do as a first option," Clerk-Treasurer Kathleen Johnson said of pursuing eminent domain.

Tom Metz, the owner of Insty-Prints, turned down the village's initial purchase offer and urged officials to construct a new police headquarters at a different site.

And the owner of Colvin Cleaners, located on the other side of the printing business, said he's frustrated with how the village has handled the property purchase.

"I feel extremely insulted and taken advantage of by our elected officials," said Paul Billoni, a former village trustee whose family has run Colvin Cleaners for more than 90 years.

The village for years has eyed expanding, or replacing its 71-year-old police headquarters at 2395 Elmwood Ave., across from Mang Park. Officials say the aging, cramped structure does not meet the requirements of a modern police force.

The department's needs include a locker room for women officers; a new, secure garage bay allowing for safer handling of prisoners; and additional on-site parking for employees and visitors who now use an adjoining side street. The project also would improve accessibility for people with disabilities and make the structure more energy-efficient.

Village leaders say they explored several options for expansion or relocation: adding a second story to the existing police building; acquiring and expanding onto a neighboring residential property; and moving the department to the Kenmore Community Center on Wilber Avenue in Mang Park.

None, they said, is as viable as expanding onto the Insty-Prints property at 2385 Elmwood Ave., just to the south of police headquarters.

The Village Board in June held a public hearing on the police project.

Robert Knoer, Metz's attorney, said at the hearing the village's initial offer didn't fully compensate his client for the property nor for the trouble of moving his business. He also argued Kenmore officials should further explore moving the department to the park across the street.

Since that meeting, the village has completed a land survey, title search and appraisal for the Insty-Prints property, Johnson said.

On Nov. 1, the board voted to start the process to acquire the Insty-Prints property under the state's eminent domain law. Eminent domain allows governments to take control of private property for a public purpose, but the governmental entity must pay fair value for the property.

Johnson, who has worked for the village since 1993 and served as clerk-treasurer since 2001, can't recall Kenmore attempting to purchase a property through eminent domain before.

Johnson said the appraisal performed on the village's behalf set the value of the Insty-Prints site at $365,000.

She said the village's initial offer, made before the appraisal and based on comparable sales, and the second offer made following last week's board vote were both in line with that appraised value.

The village is awaiting a formal response from Metz and his attorney to the second offer, Johnson said.

Metz declined comment on the advice of his attorney, Knoer, who did not respond to a message Thursday.

Colvin Cleaners is located just to the south of Insty-Prints, at 2375 Elmwood. Customers of the dry cleaning business often use the driveway of the printing business and vice versa, Billoni noted, and losing this access would make it harder to get into and out of his parking lot.

He complained that he and other neighbors weren't directly alerted to the public hearing in June or other meetings when the project was discussed.

"They knew our need for the property. And we were patiently waiting to purchase the property. And they went around us and took the property through a manner that is only supposed to be used as a last resort," said Billoni, who also said the village and its Police Department have other options.

Asked whether he would consider pursuing legal action to try to block the village's acquisition of the site, Billoni declined comment.

Johnson said the village has been completely transparent about the police expansion and the acquisition process.

"We have met all the legal requirements in terms of notification," she said.

If Metz and the village can't settle on a purchase price, a court ultimately would decide how much Kenmore must pay for the property.

The Village Board in November 2021 voted to borrow up to $6.3 million to pay for the police headquarters expansion.

There are additional procedural steps the village must follow, Johnson said, and the village won't pay for detailed drawings of the building expansion until it takes control of the Insty-Prints property.

Work isn't likely to begin until next summer at the earliest, she said.