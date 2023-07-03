Analysis: Pondering a Primary Day where progressives did not prevail

Some questions, observations and thoughts on last week’s Primary Day:

Tuesday was not a good night for left-leaning, progressive Democrats – India Walton, Matt Dearing, Eve Shippens and Kathryn Franco all lost – and lost big.

But it was a very good night for Buffalo's Democratic establishment, longtime incumbents and party headquarters – Zeneta Everhart, Leah Halton-Pope, Joe Golombek and Rasheed Wyatt all won.

Most of the Buffalo Common Council margins were at least 2-to-1, and in some cases 3-to-1, with establishment candidates showing why political “machines” got their name. They turn out their voters with resources, coordination and foot soldiers on the streets and on the phone lines.

Having a website, a policy plan and a following on Twitter are important in today’s digital age, where potential voters are being targeted by campaigns with increasingly sophisticated data analysis tools.

Tuesday, though, showed that if you want to give yourself the best chance of winning, nothing beats having party support.

•••

Progressives are engaged in some self-analysis (or should be) after Tuesday’s shellacking.

Some, like University District candidate Franco, who lost for the second straight election cycle to Council Member Wyatt, appear ready to shed the “progressive” label. She said she and others campaigned not on radical ideas but rather basic issues like replacing lead pipes.

“This is why we get pigeonholed as progressives, because we speak about these issues,” Franco said. “We are speaking truth to power and we ask for regular, everyday people who deal with these issues day in and day out to be the priority.”

Franco, by the way, is often mentioned by political observers as the progressive candidate most likely to be accepted by mainstream Democrats in the future (should she be interested).

Left-leaning candidates also took issue with the suggestions by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner and Mayor Byron Brown that they didn’t work hard enough or that their message was rejected. North District candidate Shippens said her 40-point defeat to Council Member Golombek left a clear message.

“The power of incumbency is real,” Shippens said. “People are personally offended when you go against an incumbent. And I ran a very clean campaign where it wasn’t a personal attack.”

If they’re looking for a silver lining, Buffalo progressives might take a cue from their biggest star, Walton, who struck a positive tone and quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. after her loss to party-endorsed Democrat Everhart.

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Walton said. “The political establishment in Buffalo is centuries old, and we’ve been organizing in Buffalo for almost three years. So we have some catching up to do.”

She added, “When 12-year-old girls walk up to me and know who I am, and feel like someday they can run for office, too, that’s major.”

Walton, who is often portrayed by her political enemies as an angry firebrand, then ended with the type of conciliatory message we are seeing less and less of in our politics today.

“I think that Zeneta’s going to do a great job,” Walton said. “I congratulate her. I hope that we can continue to work together to make our community better.”

•••

On the other side of the aisle, the Lorigo family – Erie County Conservative Chair Ralph and county legislator candidate Lindsay – appeared to have won a big victory over county Republicans with Lindsay Lorigo's defeat of Jim Malczewski in the 10th District race.

Lorigo's election to her husband's old seat absolutely is a win over Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker, who chose Malczewski over Lorigo.

But sources say the cost for State Conservatives in mailings for that race is over $100,000, though it's impossible to know the exact figure since the party has not timely reported its campaign contributions with the State Board of Elections.

And endorsed Conservatives struck out in a majority of other races across the county, losing to upstart candidates and some Republican cross-overs. So it's a tenuous win at best.

•••

After the results of the 10th District race began coming in, some fingers in GOP land pointed at Kracker for picking what they called an unnecessary fight with Ralph Lorigo by not endorsing Lindsay Lorigo.

Supporters of Kracker say his first act as chairman couldn't be to buckle to Lorigo. They say he showed independence and sent a message that the tail wouldn't wag the dog when it came to minor parties.

Kracker laughs at the suggestion and insists that he isn't feeling the heat.

"I feel glad about where we stand in the Republican organization," he said.

And now ... the race to November begins.