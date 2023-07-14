Former Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez, a native of Snyder, has joined President Biden's White House staff as senior adviser, assistant to the president and director of intergovernmental affairs.

"He brings decades of experience to my team, having served in local, state and federal government," Biden said in a statement. "His perspective and relationships as a former county councilman, a top civil rights attorney, and secretary of labor will be invaluable as we implement our Invest in America agenda and continue to make our government work for the people and for communities across the country."

Perez replaces Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who left her White House role to serve as manager of Biden's re-election campaign. In his new role, Perez will interact with state and local governments as the Biden administration continues implementing the 2021 infrastructure bill, as well as legislation passed in 2022 that aims to boost the microchip industry and address the climate crisis.

“The success is very dependent on the capacity of federal, state and local authorities and business leaders and nonprofit leaders to come together to maximize the moment,” Perez told the Associated Press. “I’ve prided myself on always trying to make government work, and the most effective accomplishments are accomplishments that are done in partnership, and I want to make sure that our state and local partners know that they have a really strong partner in the Biden administration and that’s a big part of what we’re going to do.”

Perez has deep Buffalo roots. His first job was working on a city garbage truck, which he highlighted in an ad during his unsuccessful run last year for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. He still returns to Buffalo frequently and is an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

A graduate of Brown University and Harvard Law School, Perez has served in a number of roles at every level of government: from a county council member in Maryland to the state's labor secretary to U.S. labor secretary between 2013 and 2017. He also served as assistant attorney general for civil rights earlier in the Obama administration.

After Obama left office, Perez won election as chair of the Democratic National Committee, a post he held from 2017 to 2021. He finished second in the Democratic primary for governor of Maryland last year, losing out to businessman Wes Moore, who now serves as the state's governor.

Perez joins the White House after Republicans won control of the House last year, diminishing the chances of any agreement on major legislation with the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Democratic president. But Perez told the Associated Press that there's plenty for him to do in helping enact all the changes called for in legislation passed earlier in Biden's term.

“There’s a seemingly limitless amount of opportunity right now,” Perez added. “The next phase of the world we live in is implementation, implementation, implementation. And that’s what the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs is all about.”