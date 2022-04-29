Buffalo mayor says his proposed 5% tax hike is 'prudent' after criticizing rival's more modest plan

While running for re-election last fall, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown ridiculed opponent India Walton's claim that her proposed 3% tax hike was "modest."

But Friday, the mayor defended as “prudent” his own plan to raise property taxes by even more.

His $568 million spending plan for 2022-23 recommends increasing residential property taxes by 5% and commercial property taxes by 6.6%.

Recycling and garbage user fees would also rise by about 4%.

“We know that inflation now is way up; the price of utilities way up; gasoline, electricity way up; health costs way up. To protect the future of our community we felt that a tax increase was necessary given the conditions that we’re experiencing now, not where we were a year ago because the factors that we were dealing with a year ago are not the factors that we’re experiencing now," Brown said. "One example of that is the rate of inflation is now 8.5%. I don’t think anybody could have estimated or predicted that that would be the rate of inflation in 2022. This is a prudent increase, it’s a sound increase, and it takes into account our ability to fund the operations of city government that the public is demanding without relying on one-shot funds from the federal government or the state government.”

Brown’s proposed tax hike would be only the second in his 16 years as Buffalo's mayor.

Even with the increases, the proposed tax rates would be lower than those in surrounding communities and other upstate cities, Brown said. And they’re still lower than when he first took office in 2006. Back then, the residential tax rate was $20.95 and the commercial rate was $37.41.

Still, it was Brown who criticized Walton, a challenger in last year’s mayoral race, for saying during a campaign debate in September she would increase taxes by a “modest” 3%. The idea encountered little opposition from residents she met while knocking on doors – especially if they paid for programs to increase home ownership, reduce poverty and promote jobs with a "decent living wage," she said.

Some city lawmakers said Friday they are not opposed to a tax increase, but not to the extent Brown proposed.

Majority Leader David A. Rivera, who represents the Niagara District, said, “The city should have gradually over the years increased the taxes … not all at once giving people sticker shock. We really want to take a look at the whole budget line by line and see where we can reduce the tax obligations on the people.

The Council has to approve the city budget by June 1.

Brown provided details about his budget Friday morning at a free, scaled-down State of the City event, held at the Northland Workforce Training Center and attended by about 300 invited guests, including numerous elected officials. Brown did not use the event this year as a lavish fundraiser for his nonprofit fund, like in past years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brown’s spending plan proposes a tax rate of $10.38 per $1,000 of assessed value for residential properties and $18.35 for commercial properties. For owners of a home assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would be about $50. For owners of commercial properties assessed at the same amount, the increase would be $114.

The tax hikes would generate about $6.7 million more in the city tax levy, a 4.5% increase, Brown said.

The city's spending would increase by about 6%, which is below the 8.5% inflation rate, the mayor said.

The proposed budget relies on revenue of approximately $52 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Brown said he is raising taxes now because even though the city is awash in funds that include $300 million in federal stimulus money, anticipated infrastructure funds from the federal government and $35 million owed to the city from the casino revenue-sharing compact with New York State and the Seneca Nation of Indians – they are not ongoing revenue streams.

“These are one-time revenues,” Brown said. “The ARP funds have to be spent in two years. That is not recurring money. It has to be spent. The casino revenue that had accumulated over years of it not being paid out again is one-time revenue of that amount. So we’ve raised the tax rate to pay for the new investments that we’re making to keep this city safe, strong and prosperous, investing money in employing and training our youth and residents, investing money in public safety to make our neighborhoods and businesses safer, investing money in our department of public works to better address snow removal, maintenance of vacant lots and maintenance of our streets and sidewalks, all things the public has said they want to see.”

Increased population is another factor, he added.

“The city is now over 278,000 people, and we believe continuing to grow so the demand on delivery of efficient services is greater than ever, and we need to make sure that we have the revenue coming in to deliver the services that our residents are requesting and also to maintain the fiscal stability of the city,” he said

The topic of possibly raising taxes came up during a recent Council meeting.

“I recently raised concerns that since taxes haven’t increased gradually or incrementally over the course of many years, a significant tax increase would cause sticker shock to residents,” said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski. "I plan to work hard and dive into the proposed budget to eventually submit an amendment to lower the proposed tax increases. But worthy to note – in order to lower the proposed increases, the Council must trim elsewhere in the budget.”

“The point that we were making during our conversations is that we could have been doing it incrementally where it wouldn’t have been as much of a burden on taxpayers," said University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, chairman of the Finance Committee. "People are already dealing with lack of income and job opportunities and those things, so we’re going to hit them over the head with a tax increase.”

Property taxes were last increased as part of the 2018-19 budget, when the residential property rate increased by 3.4% and the commercial rate went up 5.5%.

The fee for a 35-gallon garbage tote would increase under Brown’s budget to $169, up from $162. A 65-gallon tote would go up to $208 from $200. And the fee for a 95-gallon tote would jump to $247.11 from $238, Brown said. The hikes would help the city's solid waste fund become self-sustainable.

The spending plan includes funding for:

New police and fire vehicles.

Technology called ShotSpotter, which detects and pinpoints the location of gunfire.

19 new vehicles for the Department of Public Works to address winter snow-plowing issues.

State-of-the-art GPS systems for DPW vehicles.

Expanding the city’s youth employment and training efforts to provide employment opportunities year-round for young people.

