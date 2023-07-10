Five months after some faculty members said Mayor Byron W. Brown should be the next president of SUNY Buffalo State University, speculation has again picked up about whether Brown will finish his record-setting fifth term in office, or leave early if offered the vacant post at Buffalo State.

The mayor, still basking in the glow of multiple Common Council races that went his way on primary day, is doing little to tamp down the speculation.

Faculty suggest candidate for Buffalo State’s next president: Mayor Byron Brown Brown, 64, graduated from Buffalo State in 1983 with dual degrees in journalism and political science and has been a cheerleader for the school throughout his career in government.

Two political sources said speculation about Brown’s future has ramped up in recent weeks. Brown was questioned repeatedly by WGRZ-TV’s Ron Plants on primary day about “whispers” that he would leave office for another job before his term ends in December 2025.

“My intention is to fill out my four-year term, but you never say never,” Brown said. “We don’t know what the future might hold.”

After leaving the door open to a possible exit, Brown then said some have urged him to not only fill out his current term in City Hall, but run for another.

'We are investing in our people': Brown touts public safety, infrastructure spending plans in State of the City After a tough winter and other challenges, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced during his State of the City address Monday his plans to invest in affordable housing, public safety and the people of the city.

“There are some folks that have been saying to me that perhaps six should be in the mix,” he said, a reference to his “strive for five” slogan that preceded his announcement for a fifth term.

Plants then said to Brown, “So you’re not going anywhere for the next two or three … ” Brown answered, but not directly.

“I am focused on the City of Buffalo,” he said.

The next day, when a Brown aide called The Buffalo News to say the mayor wanted to speak about primary day results, a reporter questioned Brown about the Buffalo State speculation.

“I ran for a four-year term,” Brown said. “I clearly intend on serving out my term.”

Can progressive Democrats win an election in Buffalo? On primary day, 4 of them lost While the progressive candidates are disappointed by Tuesday’s results, they say they'll regroup and continue on their quest to influence politics in Buffalo.

In 2021, it looked like Brown’s future might not be up to him after he lost the Democratic mayoral primary to India B. Walton. But Brown mounted an aggressive write-in campaign and beat Walton, 60% to 40%, in the general election.

Brown this week said his “full focus” is on improving Buffalo, but he speculated about why such talk continues to abound.

“So I think the thing that happens is … you know, it’s five terms now,” he said. “I am, right now as we speak, the longest-serving mayor in the history of the City of Buffalo. So some people wonder … will Brown continue to serve, or will Brown go someplace else?”

SUNY Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner retired at the end of the 2023 school year, and the SUNY Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Bonita R. Durand as interim president last month.

A Buffalo State spokesperson referred a News reporter to the office of SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr., who was often involved in matters involving the Buffalo Public Schools when he served as state education commissioner.

Buffalo Common Council approves 2023-24 budget, cuts $5 million from mayor's plan The new budget approved by the Common Council Monday kept intact a 4.47% hike in the residential property tax rate that Brown proposed, but overall spending fell to $576,994,950 from Brown’s $582 million plan.

A SUNY spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Brown and about when SUNY officials would like to have a new president in place. Buffalo State and SUNY have formed a search committee whose website states that candidates will be interviewed in September, and finalists will visit the campus in October.

In February, The News reported that a faculty-led movement was afoot to recruit Brown, 64, for the position. The mayor is a 1983 Buffalo State graduate and has been a cheerleader for the school throughout his career in government.

Brown also taught at Buffalo State as an adjunct professor in political science and public administration. He taught a public finance course with economics professor Frederick Floss, who is president of the faculty and professional staff union. Floss was among those who were suggesting Brown as a logical choice for the next Buffalo State president.

“Byron Brown has the skill set, people know him and he obviously cares about Buffalo State and Western New York,” Floss said in February. “He understands the community, special interest groups and the state. So, in a lot of ways, he’s a great candidate. A lot of faculty and staff would be very happy to have Byron Brown as our president.”

However, The News’ article drew a strong response against Brown on social media from other faculty. The Buffalo State University Senate Agenda Committee then released a letter signed by 14 committee leaders saying that the opinions of Floss and another faculty member who supported Brown “are those of the private individuals named therein, and do not represent the views of the Buffalo State Senate, the officially recognized and duly elected campuswide governance unit representing students, faculty and staff.”

Brown, who is in the second year of his fifth term as mayor, is expected to have a friendly Common Council to work with after candidates he endorsed in primary races last month beat a group of challengers, including Walton, who would have brought a more adversarial style.

The mayor said he has had attractive offers for other positions in the past, both in government and business.

“But my focus has been on serving as mayor and doing the best job that I can in that capacity,” he said, “and trying to work with as many other people in our community as I possibly can.”