Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner sees the soon-to-be-vacated Ellicott District seat on Buffalo's Common Council as "critical to the city."

"There's a lot going on there, they face a lot of challenges and it's an important race this year," Zellner said.

But in a rare move, Democratic headquarters has chosen not to endorse any of the four potential candidates who showed interest in the seat of incumbent Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking re-election.

The reason, according to Zellner, involves the recent redistricting of council districts, which changed the geography of Ellicott. Others, though, see politics at play: an attempt to appease competing factions of the historically balkanized Erie County Democratic Party.

"They like the endorsements to be unanimous, so I think it was clear that there wouldn't be a unanimous endorsement, so they decided to just sit it out," said Matt Dearing, a former Assembly staffer who is running for the seat. "There's a lot of division in the committee, particularly in the parts of the district that make up the East Side portion."

District lines changed

The Erie County Democratic organization isn't staying out of the race entirely. Instead, the committee is "going to kind of help anyone who asks us for things," Zellner said.

The chairman said the Common Council's redistricting plan, which was controversial when passed last year, "drastically" changed the boundaries of the Ellicott District, which includes parts of the East Side.

That made it hard to call an endorsement meeting of Democratic committee members in the Ellicott District, Zellner said.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election

"You would have upset people who ran for Ellicott District committee members two years ago who would not be invited to the meeting because they’re no longer in that district," Zellner said. "So probably a lawsuit would have taken place."

Zellner personally expressed support for Leah Halton-Pope, also an Assembly staffer, and former Buffalo police officer and community center director Cedric Holloway, who he said were both "terrific" candidates. Holloway is a cousin of County Legislature Chairwoman April N.M. Baskin. Zellner said he also knows Dearing, and he said Dearing is "working hard" to get on the ballot.

The last time Erie County Democrats did not endorse anyone for a Common Council election was in 2015, Zellner said, when former Masten District Council Member Demone A. Smith resigned and Ulysees O. Wingo Sr. won a primary for the seat.

Factions of Democrats

Some Democratic insiders say the committee's decision not to endorse was aimed at maintaining peace among multiple Democratic factions, which have historically engaged in fierce infighting but have maintained a more unified front under Zellner.

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson appeared to have early support, three party insiders said, but his ties to County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and the county party were not viewed favorably by Mayor Byron W. Brown's camp. The chilly relationship between the region's two top Democrats worsened during last year's blizzard, when Poloncarz criticized the city's snow removal efforts.

"I decided against it after what transpired in there," Johnson said of the committee's deliberations. "It just didn't work out. I did think it would be a perfect fit, but as I was gathering support, some of the powers that be decided it wouldn't be a good fit."

Johnson is instead running for re-election to his county Legislature seat. Had the committee endorsed Johnson, it would have risked alienating both Brown and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, who rose to power through the Grassroots political organization.

"I heard no one wants to tick off Crystal Peoples-Stokes," Holloway said. "Except for me, of course, because I'm not the golden child here. But yes, I heard that was one of the reasons, possibly, to not make anyone mad in regards to endorsements."

Peoples-Stokes responded, "I’m not so sure that is an accurate position ... I cannot explain why the party is not endorsing, but I’m OK with that."

Halton-Pope, a senior adviser to Peoples-Stokes, has the support of Brown, Pridgen and State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo. Halton-Pope is married to Marc Pope, who is Pridgen's chief of staff on the Council.

"The party is going to do whatever it needs to do," Halton-Pope said. "I don't have any ill will towards them. I'm running because I want to represent the people of Ellicott. As far as I'm concerned, their vote is my endorsement and the only one that matters right now."

Through a spokesperson, Brown did not respond to an interview request. Declared candidate Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, is not a registered Democrat, according to the Erie County Board of Elections, and is therefore not eligible for the June 27 Democratic primary.

Waning influence

Multiple Democrats suggested that the fact Johnson was even in the running – and that the Democratic committee did not endorse Brown's favored candidate – was a sign that perhaps both Peoples-Stokes' and the mayor's influence on the Democratic committee has waned in recent years.

Zellner acknowledged that the Unity Coalition, a rival of Grassroots led by Arthur O. "Champ" Eve Jr., has made significant inroads in multiple council districts.

"The fact is the committee in the city of Buffalo is dramatically different than it was 10 years ago and 15 years ago," Zellner said. "The influence of the majority leader and the mayor has dwindled a little bit, but that’s natural when they’ve both been in office for so long."

Zellner was quick to point out that such influence hasn't stopped him from working with Brown.

"He is the CEO of our city, and he's looking for Council members who understand that he's got challenges that he needs help with," Zellner said.

Peoples-Stokes acknowledged that Eve's Unity Coalition has a strong influence within the county committee.

"I think Grassroots is not as strong and engaged as it used to be, but based on the service the Grassroots candidates that have been elected provide, our work speaks volumes," Peoples-Stokes said.

Dearing said both Grassroots and the Unity Coalition are probably not as strong as they once were.

"But these sort of old fights don't die," he said.