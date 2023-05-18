The Buffalo Common Council is still hashing out some details before voting on Mayor Byron Brown’s $582 million budget proposal for 2023-2024.

But Council members are mum on what the sticking points are.

The Council called a special meeting Thursday on the proposed spending plan, presumably to vote on it, but the meeting was recessed without any action being taken.

That’s because the Council is still in negotiations with the administration, said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

“We’re trying to get to some compromises, and so at this point we just did not feel comfortable to vote on the budget that has been presented to us so far,” Pridgen said after the meeting, which lasted just minutes.

“Without getting into the details, we’re still just trying to work out some things as we look toward the future, the outyears and the future of the finances in the city of Buffalo,” Pridgen added.

Per the City Charter, May 22 is the deadline for the Council to vote on the recommended budget, including any changes to be submitted to the mayor. If a finalized budget has not been adopted by the Council before June 8, the budget submitted by the mayor will become be the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.