The Buffalo Common Council approved on Thursday Mayor Byron Brown’s plan to cut about $60 million in federal Covid-19 pandemic aid from a variety of community projects to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.

The $60 million adds to $100 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city previously allocated to close budget gaps. Buffalo will spend a total of $159.9 million, almost half of the $331 million in ARP funds the city received, for that purpose.

The Council unanimously approved Brown’s plan despite concerns from the Partnership for the Public Good, a local think tank, and several nonprofit and community organizations that had asked the Council to reject it. They also asked the U.S. Treasury Department to investigate Buffalo’s use of funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Local groups object to city's plans for federal relief money If Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has his way, $60 million of federal Covid-19 relief funding originally intended for public benefit projects will fill budget shortfalls and go to small businesses. But local groups have raised questions about the process.

The groups accused the city of misusing federal funds, breaking federal rules while allocating funds to organizations and violating the spirit of the ARP by moving tens of millions of dollars into general revenue replacement.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, the groups sent Council members a letter, stating, “We are concerned that if you vote to approve the mayor’s request at today’s special session, this funding could become embroiled in investigation and litigation.”

The letter came from the Partnership for the Public Good, Back to Basics Ministries, Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, Arts Services Inc., Locust Street Art, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center and Buffalo Arts Studio.

The organizations also held a news conference Monday to raise concerns and questions about the transparency and legality of the process.

Overall, about $64.1 million was cut from a variety of community projects, including ones related to public health equity, job training, the arts and public safety. Cuts to each fund range from 35% to 89%.

The lion’s share of those cuts, $59.9 million, will cover budget shortfalls; $2.5 million will go to a Park Access Equity fund; $850,000 will cover premium pay for Buffalo Sewer Authority employees; and $800,000 will cover administrative fees for the National Development Council to run a small-business program.

The $800,000 will be deducted from a $4.3 million grant for National Development Council to run small-business program citywide with local agencies – Buffalo Urban League and Beverly Gray Center. That leaves $3.5 million for Council members to spend in nine Council districts, $388,880 for each, to help small businesses.

“I’m pleased the Council passed these important items today. I thank them for working closely with my administration in order to fund these key projects going forward,” Brown said.

The city originally allocated $115 million of ARP funds for the community projects in August 2021, months after the American Rescue Plan Act was passed. The city started soliciting proposals from local nonprofits and community organizations that wanted those funds in October 2022.

Local groups have complained that the application process has been slow and expressed fears that funding may not come at all now that the Council has approved Brown’s plan.

Tim Chen, executive director of Grassroots Gardens, said his organization applied for “land acquisition” funds from the Community Food Security project fund, one of the funds that was cut via Thursday’s action by the Council.

The organization wants to use the money to buy community gardens owned by the city.

“We’re a small nonprofit, we’re not going to be able to shell out thousands of dollars to purchase land, especially if the city is adjusting those land properties, those real estate values to meet market rate values, which as you know are going up wildly over the pandemic and haven’t come down yet,” Chen said Monday.

Lovejoy Council Member Bryan Bollman said Thursday it’s important to get ARP dollars out into the community, but so is balancing the city’s budget.

“We want to see those projects moving forward, taking place, and it’s unfortunate that the pot for these community agencies got smaller, and it’s a very difficult decision to make between community agencies who are doing great work and then you have to also balance the budget, which could affect city services or put a further burden on our taxpayers if the budget isn’t balanced.”

News staff Rrporter Grant Ashley contributed to this story.