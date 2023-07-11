Braymiller Market in downtown Buffalo lives another day.

But it might not have if city lawmakers had taken a vote on Mayor Byron Brown’s request for “immediate passage” of his plan to bail out the struggling grocer.

“The mayor can ask for whatever he wants to, but it doesn’t mean that the Council has to produce it. I want to be clear, if it had been voted on today, it would have failed, according to the votes,” Council President Darius Pridgen said Tuesday of Brown’s plan.

Immediate passage means the proposal would bypass public discussion in committee, lawmakers said.

"At the end of the day, immediate passage would mean that the people of this city who have been calling us on both ends of the opinion spectrum would not have been heard," Pridgen said.

Instead of voting on the mayor's proposal Tuesday, the Council referred it to its Finance Committee for next Tuesday at 10 a.m. Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend to express their opinions.

In addition, in an effort to ease some concerns from Council members, Brown submitted a proposal to the Council outlining how his administration will continue to offer financial assistance to small businesses in every district in the city with grants through the American Rescue Plan.

City lawmakers said they were thankful to Ciminelli for his willingness to provide $500,000, but “the majority of Council members feel that there needs to be some changes or there needs to be more money, significantly more money for other small businesses in the city,” Pridgen said.

The administration said it was pleased that the Council will re-evaluate the administration's plan.

“We are happy that the Council has agreed to reconsider assistance for Braymiller Market and has sent the item to committee to review the additional information that was provided,” city spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Also on Tuesday, the Council adopted a resolution emphasizing the need to allocate ARP and Covid-19 relief funds “in a manner that supports the recovery and growth of small businesses across the city of Buffalo,” the resolution read.

In part, it requests that Brown and the city’s Office of Strategic Planning reconsider any future plans to allocate funds for Braymiller and instead allocate $62,506 for businesses in each Council district for a total of $562,557 in Covid-19 relief funds. Braymiller will have the opportunity to apply for the funding, along with all other local businesses.