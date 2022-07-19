Buffalo Common Council approves redrawn district boundaries; legal challenge looms

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved redrawn Council district boundaries.

The city’s redistricting process and product drew criticism from hundreds of residents organized by Our City Action Buffalo, but Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen stood by the new, redrawn map.

“I think the Council has done everything legally to not only respect the law but its citizens,” he said.

But opponents, particularly Our City Action, disagree and plan a legal battle over the new district maps, saying the Council’s redistricting and reapportionment process was not transparent enough. They charged gerrymandering by Council members and contend the new district lines the Council approved prioritize the will of incumbent officeholders over the needs of the people.

The group developed its own redistricting map for the Council to consider.

“The process was illegal, not only procedurally," said India B. Walton. "It was not transparent and maintains a very gerrymander and racist map. We are in the process of consulting with our attorneys and letting the courts decide."

The Council reviewed the group's alternative map even though it had not been submitted to the city's commission on reapportionment, Pridgen said. If its map had been submitted to the commission, the commission could have included elements of the alternative map in its recommendation to the Council.

"There's always going to be somebody or some group that might not like the decision, but that's why the process is there and unfortunately, the Council had to consider the commission's map," Pridgen said.