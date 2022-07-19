 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Buffalo Common Council approves redrawn district boundaries; legal challenge looms

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Common Council approved redrawn districts

The Common Council on Tuesday approved these new district boundaries. 

 Source: Buffalo Common Council
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved redrawn Council district boundaries.

The city’s redistricting process and product drew criticism from hundreds of residents organized by Our City Action Buffalo, but Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen stood by the new, redrawn map.

“I think the Council has done everything legally to not only respect the law but its citizens,” he said.

Common Council redistricting (copy)

Buffalo Common Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen hits his gavel to begin the meeting, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

But opponents, particularly Our City Action, disagree and plan a legal battle over the new district maps, saying the Council’s redistricting and reapportionment process was not transparent enough. They charged gerrymandering by Council members and contend the new district lines the Council approved prioritize the will of incumbent officeholders over the needs of the people.

The group developed its own redistricting map for the Council to consider.

People are also reading…

“The process was illegal, not only procedurally," said India B. Walton. "It was not transparent and maintains a very gerrymander and racist map. We are in the process of consulting with our attorneys and letting the courts decide."

Common Council redistricting (copy)

Community activist India Walton speaks after the Buffalo Common Council unanimously approved the district reapportionment plan on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 

The Council reviewed the group's alternative map even though it had not been submitted to the city's commission on reapportionment, Pridgen said. If its map had been submitted to the commission, the commission could have included elements of the alternative map in its recommendation to the Council.

"There's always going to be somebody or some group that might not like the decision, but that's why the process is there and unfortunately, the Council had to consider the commission's map," Pridgen said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka faces ‘man-made’ food crisis as farmers stop planting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News