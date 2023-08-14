The City of Rochester is budgeting nearly $17 million of its $198.5 million allotment of federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funding to expand youth and adult workforce development services, including youth internships, job training and job placement assistance.

Madison, Wis., received $47.2 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds and is spending one quarter of that – about $12 million – to combat homelessness.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, the mayor and Common Council are catching heat for using about half of the city’s $331 million in ARPA dollars to fill budget gaps instead of spending it to expand certain community-based programs. Buffalo officials plan to spend $172 million of the Covid-19 pandemic relief funds under the “revenue replacement” category, with about $160 million of that used to plug budget holes.

Mayor Byron W. Brown recently told The Buffalo News that the city’s priority for spending the federal funds was to make sure the city’s fiscal health is “stable and strong.”

“Our first priority is to protect the finances of the city and the services that city residents need,” Brown said.

Buffalo is not the only city using ARPA funds to fill budget gaps.

Officials in Greensboro, N.C., are using all of its $59.4 million in ARPA funds for “revenue replacement” to pay salaries, fringe benefits and operation expenditures. And Yonkers is spending all of its $87.5 million allotment for revenue replacement.

But Buffalo is using a greater percentage of its federal pandemic relief funding for revenue replacement than many other big cities, according to officials at the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit organization that examined ARPA spending in a report issued in April.

What Brookings found

The American Rescue Plan Act delivers $350 billion in direct aid to governments across the country to support both immediate pandemic recovery and long-term economic growth.

According to the U.S Treasury Department tracker, as of March 31, recipients of ARPA funds reported $283 billion in lost revenue resulting from the pandemic. More than 18,000 participating governments reported they are budgeting nearly $100 billion in ARPA funds to help replace this lost revenue.

Under federal guidelines, ARPA funds must be used for costs incurred on or after March 3, 2021. Recipients must obligate all funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend them by the end of 2026.

The Brookings Institution tracked ARPA spending by 331 cities and counties with populations over 250,000.

Brookings researchers found that about 108 of the cities and counties they tracked have put 50% or more of their appropriations thus far into revenue replacement, said Glencora Haskins, senior research analyst and applied research manager at Brookings.

Through March of this year, “the median revenue replacement share was 30%,” Haskins said. “In that quarter, Buffalo was at 34%.”

Brown defends sharing less federal relief money with Buffalo community groups Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city never promised community groups federal Covid pandemic funds to help them offer residents services.

That data was through March 2023, and does not include the $60 million in ARPA funds the city recently approved for budget shortfalls.

To be sure, revenue replacement can be used for other things besides closing budget gaps or “fiscal health recovery.”

For example, Reno, Nev., received about $51.1 million in ARPA funds and is using about $2 million of that for revenue replacement, but not to close budget gaps. It was spent on reimbursement of FEMA expenses for Covid-19, improvements to a neighborhood park, waiving license renewal fees for existing small businesses and equipment to keep its downtown clean.

And in addition to closing budget gaps, Buffalo’s use of $172 million for revenue replacement purposes includes $7.6 million for a road maintenance fund; $2.2 million for cybersecurity improvements; and a combined $1.04 million for upgrades to Buffalo Fire’s self-contained breathing apparatuses and patient care report equipment.

The Partnership for the Public Good, a local think tank, and several community organizations upset with how Buffalo is spending the ARPA funds have asked the U.S. Treasury Department to investigate Buffalo’s use of funding from the American Rescue Plan. The groups accused the city of misusing federal funds, breaking federal rules while allocating funds to organizations and violating the spirit of the ARP by moving millions of dollars into general revenue replacement.

“New York City, Yonkers, Syracuse, Albany – they’ve all used money for revenue replacement,” Brown told The News. “All of the major cities in the State of New York have used this money for revenue replacement.”

Cities vs. counties

A revenue loss provision is one reason why government operations account for such a large share of ARPA commitments and expenditures, according to the Brookings report. Through this provision, funds categorized as “revenue replacement” are exempt from most of the reporting requirements and use restrictions. Though all local governments are permitted to categorize at least $10 million of their allocation as revenue replacement, they are eligible to increase this amount if they can demonstrate that they lost more than that due to the pandemic.

The revenue loss provision is also a key reason why counties continue to lag cities in their budgeting and expenditure of ARPA dollars. As of December 2022, 57% of funds budgeted by cities were classified as revenue replacement, compared to 35% by counties.

Brookings researchers “do not fully know why cities and counties are utilizing the revenue loss provision differently,” but one potential explanation is that large cities rely on more volatile revenue sources than large counties, “which led to cities experiencing a higher drop-off in revenue during the pandemic,” the report said.

How Buffalo balances budgets

Brown has been loath to raise city property taxes, only doing so in fiscal years 2019 and 2023 since taking office in 2006. As a result, the city spent its cash reserves and relied on one-time, non-recurring revenue – like ARPA – to balance its books.

But the City Comptroller, the city’s three credit rating agencies and the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority, known as the Control Board, have raised warning flags in the past about this practice.

The Control Board, created in 2003 by the State Legislature after it declared that the city faced a “severe fiscal crisis,” became “advisory” in 2012. The Control Board noted in May that the city’s five-year financial plan relies on $18.1 million in nonrecurring, one-time revenue, in addition to the ARPA revenue replacement funds.

The practice is “indicative of an operational imbalance as such funding is not sustainable,” according to the Control Board’s report. “Future revenues will need to be generated to replace such one-time sources or expenditures decreased.”

The one-time cash infusions “will need to be replaced going forward as they are used to fund recurring operations,” Board Executive Director Jeanette Robe said.

Buffalo Council OKs spending extra $60M in federal pandemic aid to fill budget gaps The Buffalo Common Council approved on Thursday Mayor Byron Brown's plan to cut about $60 million in federal Covid-19 pandemic aid from a variety of community projects to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.

When asked what he will do when the federal pandemic relief funds run out, Brown said he has already started the conversation about making state allocations to Buffalo more equitable.

The state’s Aid and Incentives for Municipalities is the city’s No. 1 revenue source, and it has been set at $161 million annually since 2012, but expenses continue to increase, said Delano Dowell, the city’s finance commissioner.

“That needs to go up,” Brown said.

There also needs to be equity in state, county and federal aid, he added.

“There is an inequitable distribution of resources. The sharing with the City of Buffalo and other municipalities is not where it needs to be,” Brown said.

Buffalo’s other ARPA spending

Buffalo is planning to spend some ARPA dollars on expenses other than filling budget gaps. Buffalo’s ARPA spending plan includes making direct investments in employment opportunities, job training programs and support services to promote economic mobility among residents and addressing inadequate environmental and neighborhood conditions to improve residents’ quality of life.

Other ARPA-funded projects in Buffalo include a small-business grant program citywide, the construction of a new fieldhouse at Shoshone Park in North Buffalo and a reconstruction project at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. There’s also money for a restorative justice program, skills-based job training, a community food security program, a public health equity initiative and wraparound support services for city residents enrolled in job training programs.