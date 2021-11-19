 Skip to main content
Brown's write-in tally exceeds Walton's total
As expected, Mayor Byron W. Brown has gained more write-in votes than Democratic nominee India Walton had on election night, making him the apparent winner of the city's mayoral race.

The unofficial write-in tally for Brown was 29,201 late Friday afternoon. Walton received 25,194 votes on Election Day, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Brown is expected to address the media at 6 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

