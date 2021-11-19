Brown's write-in tally exceeds Walton's total

As expected, Mayor Byron W. Brown has gained more write-in votes than Democratic nominee India Walton had on election night, making him the apparent winner of the city's mayoral race.
The unofficial write-in tally for Brown was 29,201 late Friday afternoon. Walton received 25,194 votes on Election Day, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.
Brown is expected to address the media at 6 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
