In the most-watched Erie County Legislature primary race, Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo locked up the Conservative Party primary race and declared victory with a narrow lead in the Republican Party primary against short-term 10th District incumbent Legislator Jim Malczewski on Tuesday night.

"I took on the party machine, and I won," she said. "I'm honored, but to be quite honest with you, I worked hard. I met with the people, and that's what shows."

Bratek-Lorigo won the Conservative line by a wide margin Tuesday, as expected, but less than a few dozen votes separated the two candidates in the Republican primary race in which Malczewski was the endorsed candidate. Bratek-Lorigo held the lead. Bratek-Lorigo said she didn't believe absentee ballots would make a difference.

If Malczewski does not win the Republican line, his bid to remain a legislator next year is over.

Bratek-Lorigo vs. Malczewski was destined to be a key primary race. Two viable candidates have spent months fighting for name recognition and votes among both Conservative and Republican voters. The 10th District includes the towns of West Seneca, Elma, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Sardinia and Concord.

The seat was vacated in January when Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, a lifelong Conservative and Bratek-Lorigo's husband, became a State Supreme Court justice. The candidates pitted five-month incumbent appointee Malczewski, a Republican who recently registered as a Conservative, against Bratek-Lorigo, a former Republican who became a Conservative after marrying into the Lorigo family, but re-registered as a Republican to enter the race.

The strangest primary race in the Erie County Legislature heats up Jim Malczewski and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo are vying for the 10th District seat, which includes the towns of West Seneca, Elma, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Sardinia and Concord.

Malczewski served as a member of the Elma Town Board for 11 years, including two as deputy supervisor. He is also the longtime owner of Modern Building Development in Elma.

The lifelong Republican changed his party affiliation to Conservative to make him eligible to be appointed to the seat held by Lorigo. The county charter requires that an appointee be of the same party as the outgoing member.

Bratek-Lorigo is also the daughter-in law of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo. She spent three years working as a staffer in the Erie County Legislature and State Assembly, and now works full time in digital marketing for a senior care provider.

Both candidates have called for greater fiscal accountability, transparency and investment and progress on county road repair. Both also had huge sums of money invested in their campaign bids.

Bratek-Lorigo, however, has focused her primary message on county overtaxation and overspending. She also waged an aggressive campaign against Malczewski, with heavy support from the state Conservative Party, attacking his record.

On Tuesday night, she vowed to take on the "tax-and-spend" agenda of County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Malczewski, meanwhile, touted his record of advancing district road projects that have languished for years, despite huge sums of county money borrowed, and dismissed Bratek-Lorigo as inexperienced and unaccomplished.

Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent 4th District Legislator John Bargnesi lost the Conservative Party line to challenger Scott A. Marciszewski. But Bargnesi will remain on the Democratic line in the general election. the 4th District includes Grand Island, the Village of Kenmore, the University at Buffalo South Campus and parts of North Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda.