A long-planned project to revive the fading Boulevard Mall property in Amherst fits perfectly with Gov. Kathy Hochul's push to add new housing across the state, Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Friday.

Breaking up the massive mall structure and creating a pedestrian-friendly layout of new development will bring much-needed residential units to the 64-acre site along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Kulpa said in his annual State of the Town address, hosted by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

"In terms of the mall, and in terms of the housing, I can say Amherst is going to rise to meet that challenge," he said at the Reikart House ballroom.

Town officials and private developers have worked for several years on a plan to bring the underutilized mall, which opened in 1962, back to life.

Developer Douglas Jemal has owned most of the mall since 2019, with Benderson Development Co. holding a portion and other companies having contractual rights on the site.

Officials say the best way to re-energize the mall property is by carving roads through the mall footprint and building standalone retail, office, residential and restaurant space.

To help speed this process along, the Town Board in 2022 designated the mall as an urban renewal area and, on Monday, with the support of Jemal and Benderson, voted to temporarily, at least, take control of the site through eminent domain.

Kulpa previously told The Buffalo News this is a way to help let demolition proceed and, further, to allow the town to cut through some of the legacy leases that limit reuse of the parking lots. Site work could begin this year.

"We're working with Jemal – Douglas Development – and Benderson, willing partners in this exercise. We're going to create community in the future. We're going to create opportunities for growth, for affordable housing, for student housing, for luxury housing," Kulpa said.

Here are four other main updates from the supervisor's address, his first in-person presentation since 2020:

Westwood: The town this spring will take ownership of the former Westwood Country Club, an important step in its efforts to transform the 170-acre property in central Amherst into a town park in a project that remains divisive among residents.

The Town Board in November agreed to pay $7.8 million to buy the site, allowing Amherst to lead the required site cleanup and construction of various recreational and cultural venues.

The town has received a $2.4 million Erie County grant to pay for a community market space, the first work that would begin on the site. The town also received a $1 million State Assembly grant toward construction of an ice ribbon, splash pad and playground – all fully accessible.

Medical Spine: Key components of a Medical Spine development area that Kulpa has promoted for the town will open this year.

One is the $67 million, 163,000-square-foot building that Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is constructing for a group of tenants including UBMD specialty practices and a joint UBMD-Kaleida Health ambulatory surgery center. It's located near the town's Northtown Center ice rink complex and required a shift of athletic fields that frustrated some residents.

Another is the Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, a $23 million diagnostic and treatment facility for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Park Club Lane.

UB South Campus: Amherst wants to take a leadership role in planning how to revive the area surrounding the University at Buffalo South Campus, which includes Eggertsville, Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda.

Kulpa said the communities need to coordinate on streetscape improvements and on zoning and land use rules to better take advantage of the area that extends to the University Plaza retail center as well as residential neighborhoods.

North Amherst: Kulpa announced the town has received a $900,000 federal grant to cover most of Amherst's costs to construct a 200-foot communications tower meant to improve radio communication among police, firefighters and other emergency responders in the northern part of town.

The $2 million tower will be built at 4845 Millersport Highway, just north of Shoreline Parkway, with other sources of funding including Covid-19 relief aid and, possibly, commercial cellular carriers.

Also, the Northwest Amherst Community Center is set to open this fall. It's a partnership offering a range of services for children, families and seniors between the town and the Sweet Home Central School District. The center is in a 29,000-square-foot building in the Northpointe Commerce Park that previously housed offices for Paychex.