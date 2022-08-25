Bob McCarthy: How 'Southern Tier strategy' spawned Langworthy victory

As the campaign staff of congressional candidate Nicholas A. Langworthy studied election returns at Clarence headquarters late Tuesday evening, nobody seemed happy about the early 20-point bulge posted by opponent Carl P. Paladino.

But neither was anyone surprised as the Republican primary election for the 23rd Congressional District wound down and other counties started evening the score.

It was all part of the "Southern Tier strategy" that the Langworthy team employed from the beginning. And when Paladino conceded his defeat early Wednesday afternoon, it became apparent that relying on the six counties of the traditional Southern Tier District – and not Paladino's home turf in Erie County – had produced a winning formula.

"Erie County was the least susceptible to any negative information on Carl. He was more defined in Erie," said Christopher M. Grant, Langworthy's media consultant and longtime friend. "That wasn't the case in the other six."

Final results from the bruising intra-party brawl seemed to establish that the Erie County line marked a pronounced demarcation between two portions of the reconfigured congressional district. Though boasting its share of rural areas, towns like Orchard Park, Hamburg and Clarence lent more of a "big city suburbia" aura that proved different from the rural towns, villages and small cities of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

Indeed, unofficial results show Paladino pummeling Langworthy (the former Erie County GOP chairman) 12,765 to 6,557 in Erie County. But similar ratios that arrived late in the evening favored Langworthy from places like Chemung (3,146 to 1,427) and Steuben (4,497 to 1,905) showed that even with their smaller populations, they could spell the difference when taken as a whole.

"When Carl said he would not debate, we started building with town hall meetings instead," Grant said. "Our last one in Jamestown last week had about 140 people. That's a lot for an event like that, and we knew we had this real piece."

Paladino spokesmen did not return calls seeking comment.

But while Langworthy was focused on town halls in the Southern Tier, the Paladino campaign was spending much of his personal contribution of $2 million on Buffalo television to capture the 43% of the district residing in Erie County.

Grant said the Langworthy campaign instead concentrated more TV and mail in places where their opponent was not as well known, and where the negative ads would be viewed by an audience not as accustomed to his controversies.

"But then we started going on Elmira TV, and it showed with the results from Chemung and Steuben," Grants said. "Once we told Nick's story, we knew people would vote for him."

Barry Zeplowitz, the veteran Republican pollster from Amherst who correctly called the race in a poll he conducted about three weeks ago, said Paladino's name recognition was not necessarily that strong from a gubernatorial campaign dating to 2010.

"When you look at the Erie County part, it is clearly the most conservative (part of the county) and an area most familiar with Carl," he said. "But the perception that he was well known does not hold up the farther away you go. And when voters got fresh (and negative) information on him, they responded to it. That explains it more than anything else."

Former Lt. Gov. Stan Lundine, a Democrat who once was mayor of Jamestown and represented much of the district in Congress from 1977 to 1987, noted a similar voting philosophy has guided the Southern Tier District for the many decades.

"In the Southern Tier, Republicans are conservative, but in the traditional sense," he said. "They're not real right wing, or angry or oriented toward violence. I'm not surprised Paladino did not go over well for that reason."

Grant said the Langworthy campaign recognized that Paladino and his penchant for outrageous comments might not fit with unique Southern Tier Republicans. After all, they had in the past elected moderate Republican congressman like Amo Houghton and Tom Reed. In the just over two months since the campaign began, Paladino linked mass killings in Buffalo and Texas to "false flag" conspiracy theories, praised Adolf Hitler's leadership qualities, used campaign staffers with criminal records and joked that Attorney General Merrick Garland should be executed.

Combined with Paladino's past history of controversy, Grant said Langworthy (himself a veteran strategist at only 41) aimed to present a stark contrast to Paladino's "antics."

"The idea was to offer a stable conservative who would reflect the population," he said, "vote the right way, and not embarrass them."

Now Langworthy assumes a strong position in the Republican district to face Democrat Max Della Pia in November.