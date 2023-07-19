For nearly a decade, one man – the Rev. Darius G. Pridgen of the Ellicott District – has served as president of the Buffalo Common Council.

Pridgen announced in January that he would not seek re-election and his favored candidate, Leah Halton-Pope, won a Democratic primary for the seat in June.

The pastor of True Bethel Baptist Church will run the Council until January, when Council members will meet for their annual reorganizational meeting and elect their new leader.

Already, though, political insiders say two of Pridgen’s colleagues – Mitchell Nowakowski of the Fillmore District and Christopher Scanlon of the South District – are emerging as the leading candidates to succeed Pridgen as Council president.

The outcome will go a long way toward demonstrating whether the new Council will be one that is friendly to Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration or one that is more independent or skeptical of the mayor.

But there’s another reason people are talking about this race so early: It has the potential to impact who will become the next mayor of Buffalo.

Brown may very well serve out the final two years of his record fifth term in office. He has started to point out, though, that he is now the longest-serving mayor in Buffalo history. And he hasn’t exactly tamped down speculation that he could become the next president of SUNY Buffalo State.

“My intention is to fill out my four-year term, but you never say never,” Brown said recently. “We don’t know what the future might hold.”

Article 4 of Buffalo’s charter states that when a mayor resigns, “such powers and duties shall devolve upon the president of the common council who shall fill the vacancy in the office of the mayor until the first day of January following the next general election at which a mayor may, pursuant to law, be elected for the balance of the term.”

In practical terms, this means that if either Scanlon or Nowakowski became Council president – and the Buffalo State scenario played out for Brown (or he left for another reason) – that person would become acting mayor. The acting mayor would also be on a political fast-track to the mayor’s office, especially in a city that has historically favored incumbents.

“Darius is the Council president for the next six months and I think it’s too early to be discussing anything like that yet out of respect for him,” Scanlon said this week.

Scanlon, who now serves as president pro tempore of the Council, is generally supportive of Brown and delivered vote-rich South Buffalo for the mayor in his defeat of India Walton in the 2021 mayor’s race.

Along with Council Members Joe Golombek of North and Ulysees Wingo of Masten, Scanlon over the last few years often voted in favor of administration policies. He has, though, demonstrated some independence at times, especially when it involved police officers, firefighters and city employees, many who live in South Buffalo.

While he thinks the speculation is premature, Scanlon, 41, says he wouldn’t say no if his fellow Council members nominated him as their leader.

“If come January, the majority of my colleagues had enough faith in me to be Council president, I would be honored,” he said.

Nowakowski, meanwhile, is eager to talk about what he sees as a “new direction” on the Council.

“People are looking for new leadership,” Nowakowski said. “They’re looking for a new guard. Yes, it’s my second term, but I could do the job if I'm selected.”

Nowakowski, 31, would be the youngest Council president in recent memory, and possibly the youngest in Buffalo history. Nowakowski, who worked as a Council staffer before his 2021 election, rattled off the names of five previous Council presidents, all who were older than he is.

Nowakowski was critical of the Brown administration after the December 2022 blizzard and has emerged as a feisty, independent counterweight who has possible mayoral ambitions. He is the first openly gay man to be elected to the Council.

Nowakowski often voted as part of a five-member coalition that was critical of some of Brown’s policies. That bloc, which included Majority Leader David Rivera of Niagara, Rasheed Wyatt of University and Bryan Bollman of Lovejoy, is losing Pridgen. Council Member Joel Feroleto of Delaware has often been a swing vote, depending on the issue.

Key for either man in the quest for the Council presidency will be courting the body’s likely incoming members: Zeneta Everhart of Masten and Halton-Pope of Ellicott, who both won Democratic primaries for their seats and will face minor-party challenges in November.

Both were supported by Brown and the mayor was photographed on primary night hugging and celebrating with Everhart, who is an aide to State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Brown ally. Multiple sources have suggested, though, that Everhart could prove to be more independent than her predecessor, Wingo, on the Council.

Both men seem to agree on one thing: It’s too early to tell how things will shake out. Conversations are likely to be had, coalitions built and maybe even some political deals cut after the Council returns from its August recess.

“Four or five months is a lifetime in politics,” Nowakowski said. “Anything can happen in weeks.”