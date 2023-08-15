Last week, as The Buffalo News and other media organizations reported on the arrest of a Venezuelan migrant for an alleged sex crime, Republicans began licking their political chops.

They seemed to say "I told you so" to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who in May declared that he would not declare a state of emergency (as some other counties had done) over the hundreds of asylum-seekers from the southern U.S. border who were expected to come to Western New York via New York City.

“This problem is at our doorstep because the County Executive welcomed it,” the Republican Caucus of the Erie County Legislature stated, echoing comments from County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker and Chrissy Casilio, the Republican challenger to Poloncarz in this year’s election.

But there was a problem with their logic. Try as they might to drum up outrage against the county executive in an election year, the facts of the allegations were not a perfect fit for a scandal because the alleged crime was not random.

According to Cheektowaga police, Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez, 26, allegedly raped a woman he knew in a Cheektowaga hotel room. As Brian Nowak, a Cheektowaga Town Board member and Democratic candidate for town supervisor, noted, there was not "a concern for the public safety of permanent Cheektowaga residents."

Privately, Democrats made the point that there were more than 500 migrants in Western New York. And unfortunately, rapes and other crimes happen every day, and they are usually committed by people who live here.

However, those political calculations were upended Friday when Cheektowaga police arrested Kindu Jeancy, 22, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on charges of sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment. He is accused of attacking an employee of Platinum Community Care. Since last year, the organization founded in 2016 has provided services to asylum-seekers in New York City hotels, according to its website.

Poloncarz then announced that National Guard troops were being sent to the Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers from New York City to “act as a stabilizing presence.”

And Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould alluded to potential interference in the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse and false imprisonment of a 27-year-old Buffalo woman who was providing services to asylum-seekers at a Dingens Street hotel.

Poloncarz said DocGo, the company hired by New York City to oversee the transport of asylum-seekers to upstate locations, “may have interfered in the Cheektowaga police’s investigation” of the reported crime Friday.

Suddenly, it really was a full-blown political crisis for Democrats, who are often criticized by Republicans for being too lenient on border security.

"Polling consistently shows immigration as a poison pill for Democrats," one local Democratic operative lamented.

What does all of this mean? It means that if the allegations are true, two women suffered a horrific experience that should be prosecuted vigorously. But politically speaking, it means that Casilio and other Republicans in the Legislature may finally have the issue they need to put some spark into the otherwise quiet race for county executive. (If you're just catching up on this issue, read News reporter Sandra Tan's well-written synopsis here.)

Poloncarz invited the criticism in May when he declared that failing to welcome asylum-seekers was not only illegal, but "morally repugnant." To say the issue has now blown up in his face is an understatement.

It has provided a small opening for Casilio, who ran a relatively quiet campaign during the primaries but has since been all over social media with videos and posts about the migrant arrests in Cheektowaga.

Rep. Nick Langworthy held two news conferences – one on Friday and another on Monday – to blast Democratic "sanctuary city" policies that he said have made the migrant issue worse. (Gov. Kathy Hochul's office countered that it is New York City's "right to shelter" law, which dates back to a 1970s court decision, that exacerbated the current influx of migrants to the Big Apple.)

"No one in Erie County asked for this crisis," Langworthy said. "Anyone who had any objectivity could have seen this coming a million miles away. This is your own mess," he said of Democrats, "and clean it the hell up." (Langworthy deflected when pressed on comprehensive federal immigration reform, referring reporters to an immigration bill that passed the House in May but was a nonstarter in the Senate).

On how this issue could help Casilio in her efforts to unseat the three-term incumbent Poloncarz, WKBW-TV political analyst Bob McCarthy may have said it best in his debut TV appearance.

"She now has something to really harp on and to emphasize and to really drive home," McCarthy said. "The very nature of these crimes will have people pay some attention to her. It will help in her fundraising, and I think it's a huge lift, even though it's a very unfortunate situation."