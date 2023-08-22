The growing controversy over the nearly 100,000 asylum-seekers who have arrived in New York City – and now, elsewhere in the state, including Erie County – from the southern U.S. border has given Republicans a “wedge issue” before November’s elections.

But the migrant controversy is also pitting top New York Democrats against each other as they navigate what has become a political hot potato less than three months before Election Day.

First, as Politico reported, Attorney General Letitia James took the rare step of declining to represent Gov. Kathy Hochul in court over the migrant issue, citing “a philosophical difference.” It is standard for the attorney general to represent the state – and the governor – in court on most policy issues.

Hochul believes the law requiring New York City to provide shelter to those in need only applies to the Big Apple and not suburban or rural areas of the state. James disagrees.

Politico called James’ decision not to represent Hochul “a politically savvy one for an attorney general who wants to position herself to the left of the more moderate Democratic governor.”

That disagreement, though, is nothing compared with the legal elbow-throwing Hochul’s new attorney accomplished Wednesday with a 12-page letter faulting New York Mayor Eric Adams’ response to the influx of migrants.

“The leaders of New York City and New York State, where officials say the arrival of migrants has set off a humanitarian crisis, seemed to turn on each other this week, after the state sent a scathing letter accusing the city of resisting its help and being slow to act,” the New York Times reported Wednesday.

The Buffalo News also obtained a copy of the letter, which makes it clear where Hochul stands on the issue of busing asylum-seekers to other parts of the state, including Western New York.

“Many migrants will not willingly move outside of the city, and the state will not sanction a policy of involuntarily relocating individuals or families within or beyond state borders,” attorney Faith Gay wrote.

Hochul’s lawyer gave as an example a bus the city sent on Aug. 7 with 77 asylum-seekers to Rochester. Thirty of the migrants, she said, refused to get off the bus and returned to New York City.

Gay also suggested that Adams may have gone rogue in busing migrants to counties where they encountered opposition. The letter does not mention specific locations but seems to perfectly describe the recent controversy in Cheektowaga.

“In particular, the city chose to send migrants to counties and localities outside of the city with-little-or-no notice to or coordination with the state or those counties and localities. That has created opposition and has led to litigation that might have been mitigated or avoided if the city had acted in concert with the state and with the counties and localities where it sent migrants,” the letter stated. “Moreover, the city’s failure to inform the state of critical incidents that have occurred in shelters outside of the city has compounded these difficulties.”

Republicans, meanwhile, continue their efforts to capitalize on the immigration controversy. GOP county executive candidate Chrissy Casilio was on Fox News last week talking about the issue. And similar to Erie County, it has become an issue in the race for Monroe County executive in Rochester, with Republican challenger Mark Assini purchasing online ads criticizing incumbent Democratic County Executive Adam Bello over the issue.

The politics of snow: It was smart for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to finally relent and agree to release some details from the county’s after-action analysis of last year’s deadly blizzard.

“I don’t want people thinking we’re hiding these reports,” Poloncarz said on Friday, noting the reports were released with few, if any, redactions. “There’s no smoking gun in there.”

Initially, Poloncarz’s administration balked at Buffalo News reporter Sandra Tan’s efforts to obtain the reports.

“The County Executive’s Office provided a summary page of 17 bullet points outlining changes the county has made because of the Christmas week blizzard,” Tan wrote. “In response to Buffalo News questions about why the county won’t release its post-blizzard analysis when both the city and the state have, county representatives stated that Poloncarz has already talked about the county’s blizzard response efforts.”

It wasn’t the first time the administration attempted to withhold information about the blizzard from the public. In January, the county refused to release the names of more than 30 people who died in the blizzard but then accidentally disclosed the names in an email to me. County Attorney Jeremy Toth, a Poloncarz appointee, at the time cited privacy concerns and said New York State county health law prevented disclosure of certain medical records and coroner's reports.

For Poloncarz, withholding the most recent snow reports from department heads might have been more defensible politically if the state and the city had not already made public their own reports on government response failures during the historic storm.

And what the three-term county executive doesn’t need is more negative headlines, with Republicans recently seizing on the controversial issue of migrants from the southern U.S. border being housed in Cheektowaga, where two of the more than 500 asylum-seekers were arrested for allegedly committing sexual assaults at a hotel.

So it was politically smart for Poloncarz to release information about the blizzard response. It gives his opponent, Casilio, one less issue to hammer him on.

Patronage in the pipes: Whether they carry water or sewage, the underground pipes that comprise our local plumbing infrastructure always need a lot of tending. And it seems there’s always plenty of friends and family members of politicians to do the work.

On the sewer front, the son of Mayor Byron W. Brown has been hired for a $62,000-per-year job as press officer for the Buffalo Sewer Authority.

And in the water world, Chuck Eaton, the longtime chief of staff to Rep. Brian Higgins, was named executive director of the Erie County Water Authority last week. The post pays $175,000 per year.

Eaton’s hire fueled speculation that Higgins might be getting out of Washington after 18 years in Congress. Rumors circulated through the weekend about whether Higgins might obtain a leadership post at SUNY Buffalo State or Shea's Performing Arts Center.

But Higgins dismissed the notion that he was stepping down, telling me he plans to run for re-election in 2024. The veteran lawmaker’s longtime aide Chris Fahey will now serve as his chief of staff.