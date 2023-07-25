We hear it a lot these days, and for good reason: America is divided, our two major political parties are hopelessly polarized and bipartisanship is all but dead.

Which is why the teamwork displayed last week by two Western New York lawmakers – one a Democrat, the other a Republican – was all the more notable.

As reported by News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski, Reps. Brian Higgins, a South Buffalo Democrat, and Nicholas Langworthy, a Republican who represents the Southern Tier, beat back attempts to weaken the aviation safety reforms passed by Congress after the deadly 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence.

The families of Flight 3407 no doubt led the charge, sending hundreds of emails to lawmakers and congressional aides. They enlisted the help of “Miracle on the Hudson” hero Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and had the key backing of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

But it was Higgins' recruiting of the House progressive caucus, and even more so, Langworthy's attempts to speak with more than 100 of his fellow Republicans (who are members of the House majority), that appear to have made the difference legislatively.

"The result, then, was something very unusual in this deeply divided Congress," Zremski wrote. "The families and their allies – led this time by Langworthy, a rookie Republican – managed to upend the wishes of a powerful House committee chair with more than two decades of service in Congress."

"Nick's a pro," said Higgins, noting that the new Republican congressman is a protege of former Rep. Tom Reynolds, whom Higgins described as "masterful" in working the legislative process.

"Nick knew this is a tough issue," Higgins said, noting that his colleague had to take on a powerful committee chairman over the aviation safety issue. "But Nick never wavered."

Meanwhile, Langworthy said: "I don't think this could have happened without Brian being a supporter. We were in constant communication. Our teams worked seamlessly. ... Obviously, Brian's got relationships, I've got relationships and we put them all together."

The result? Genuine opposites like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, both voted for the amendment.

"With the great help of Congressman Higgins and Claudia Tenney, we put together a very odd coalition," Langworthy said.

Scott Maurer, who lost his daughter, Lorin, in the 2009 crash that claimed 50 lives, said Langworthy, Higgins and Tenney "worked great together."

The result was beyond Maurer's wildest expectations. Watching the vote on C-SPAN Wednesday night, "it was like: Oh my God! Look at all these Republicans" voting for the Langworthy amendment. "It was shocking," Maurer added.

That’s how our democracy is supposed to work. Those in Washington are supposed to represent the people – that’s why we call them representatives.

The voices of regular people should carry more weight in the chambers of power than “the interests” – airlines, corporations and powerful lawmakers who accept campaign contributions in exchange for pushing an agenda.

Sadly, that’s often not the case in America, with more money than ever flowing into our election system, and fewer news organizations who are capable of keeping track of these things. (We only know about the families’ efforts because The News employs Zremski, an award-winning journalist whose 2009 series "Who's flying your airplane?" won awards and exposed the flaws of the nation's pilot training system.)

The fight is not over for the families and their congressional allies. The FAA bill will now move to the Senate, where Schumer will push back on changes suggested by two more conservative lawmakers. And there's always the prospect that the airlines could exploit current transportation staffing problems in an effort to water down regulations.

But for now at least, bipartisanship – and the voices of regular people whose loved ones died tragically – appear to have won out. It's an example the Washington colleagues of Langworthy and Higgins would be wise to follow.

•••

News, notes & other political tidbits:

• What a week Darius Pridgen had. The outgoing president of Buffalo's Common Council was accused in a State Supreme Court lawsuit of sexual assault and denied the claims. One day later, the woman who filed the lawsuit denied to The News' Deidre Williams that she was abused by Pridgen.

News of the lawsuit broke hours after my Politics Now post on who was in the running to become the Council's next president. For those wondering: I had no idea the claims against Pridgen had been filed in court when I wrote the post.

• Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Bonnie Lockwood as regional director of Empire State Development. A former South District Common Council member who later worked for Rep. Brian Higgins as special projects director, Lockwood returns to public service two years after she retired. The role is a natural fit for former pols: former Assemblyman Sam Hoyt served there during the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

• Is there a thawing in the testy relationship between Mayor Byron Brown and County Executive Mark Poloncarz? Both elected officials appeared together this month at a news conference announcing $23 million for affordable housing projects. You wouldn't have seen that in the weeks after the December blizzard.