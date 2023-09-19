If Higgins leaves Congress, political chessboard will see big shuffle

He’s not saying anything publicly, but speculation in the political world continues to grow that Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, may be on his way out of Congress.

I asked Higgins about this last month, when his longtime chief of staff and top aide Charles "Chuck" Eaton was named executive director of the Erie County Water Authority. Some politicos took Eaton’s hiring as a sign that his boss was ready to “get out” after 18 years in Washington.

Higgins denied that he was going anywhere, saying that he planned to run for re-election in 2024.

Since then, the talk has only grown, first when Geoff Kelly of Investigative Post laid out the various “political domino theories” that could happen if Higgins stepped down. The most prominent among them was that another South Buffalo guy, State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, would step into Higgins’ seat.

It grew louder last week when WKBW-TV political analyst Bob McCarthy cited two sources who said Higgins was under consideration for the top job at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. One of those sources called Higgins the leading contender among more than 130 applicants.

In addition to Kennedy, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, State Sen. Sean M. Ryan and even Erie County DA John J. Flynn Jr. have all been mentioned as possibilities for the congressional seat.

You never know what party bosses will do, but I would put my money on Kennedy emerging as the favorite. Brown is 64 and would seem to be toward the end of his political career. He’s also been mentioned as a possible candidate for president of SUNY Buffalo State.

Kennedy, meanwhile, is 46 and has proven to be a tremendous fundraiser. Because of campaign finance laws, he couldn’t directly use any of his $2.1 million state war chest for a federal race, but could easily throw around funds to the party or to buy the support of other politicians.

Kennedy won’t get much help, though, from Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, who is more closely aligned with Poloncarz. Some at the top levels of the party apparatus remain suspicious of Kennedy for his former association with Zellner enemy Steve Pigeon. And they haven’t forgotten how Kennedy in 2010 joined another Democrat and voted with six Republican-bloc legislators to make Erie County Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams the chairwoman over a more Democratic headquarters-aligned candidate.

Poloncarz would also seem to be a natural fit for Congress, but the timing may not be right for him. He finds himself in the middle of an unexpectedly close race for a fourth term, despite having an inexperienced opponent in Republican Chrissy Casilio.

Of course, all of these scenarios depend on Higgins deciding to step down. And that hasn’t happened – yet. So stay tuned.

Speaking of Poloncarz: The Erie County Board of Ethics has declined to investigate an accusation that Poloncarz improperly awarded a $60,000 grant to a cultural organization run by a woman he dated, asserting the county ethics code is silent on conflicts involving intimate partners who are not married.

As noted in Sandra Tan's story in The News, the county Attorney’s Office, at the behest of Poloncarz, sent an unsolicited opinion to ethics board members who had not yet met to discuss the matter.

The county executive appoints all Board of Ethics members, subject to approval by the Erie County Legislature. Board Chair Chris Trapp, the only board member whose board tenure pre-dates Poloncarz’s administration, said he believed the board’s ability to investigate ethics complaints should be broader than the strict language of the ethics law and encompass the spirit of what constitutes a conflict of interest.