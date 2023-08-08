Erie County Democratic, GOP chairs gear up for fall campaign

The race for Erie County executive may seem like a sleeper, with three-term incumbent Mark Poloncarz taking on political neophyte Chrissy Casilio.

But don't tell that to the chairmen of the Erie County Democratic and Republican parties.

Democratic chair Jeremy Zellner and Republican chair Michael Kracker say they are gearing up for the fall, huddling with their candidates and crafting what messages they think will stick with voters.

"He's working hard, he's raising money," Zellner said of Poloncarz. "We decided that we were never going to take anything for granted. We're going to get out the vote in the fall and prepare for a major push for the county executive."

Zellner said the Dems' strategy is to focus on Casilio in an attempt to define the Clarence businesswoman for many of the voters who may not know her.

"She's done and said a lot of things I think most people in this county would find abhorrent," Zellner said of Casilio. "We're not going to sit back and just hope people find out about it."

Kracker said those in the county GOP organization are planning to kick their operation into high gear, too.

"We're going to dial in here down the stretch," Kracker said. "She's going to be fairly active, both in grassroots and in getting media attention where she can."

As the [BN] Politics Now newsletter noted last week, Casilio has emerged more in recent weeks, holding news conferences and releasing statements about the issue of migrants coming to New York and other states from the southern U.S. border.

That is an issue Kracker says Poloncarz has mishandled – and one he predicts will become more of an issue as New York City's social services system exceeds capacity.

"Mark is being Mark," Kracker said of Poloncarz. "He's taken an arrogant approach to it, rather than being a leader ... I don't see this getting better over the next couple months."

Sharp words from both camps. Who knows – maybe we'll have an interesting race as the summer turns to fall.

The City Hall shuffle

Mayor Byron Brown has been on something of a hiring spree in his second floor offices after the departures of some of his best-known aides.

Brown has shuffled through multiple deputy mayors in recent years, from Steve Casey to Betsey Ball to Ellen Grant. And his most recent deputy mayor, Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, left in June after 15 months in City Hall.

Rodriguez-Dabney, who also served as Brown's chief of staff, is now the chief diversity officer and senior vice president at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Rodriguez-Dabney has been the most visible face of Roswell's recent effort to turn around its image and reputation among Black employees, as reported in multiple Buffalo News stories about the diversity report that was originally kept secret by the hospital's board.

In a move to restock his cabinet, Brown has appointed Callie Johnson and Rashied McDuffie as deputy mayors, and Michael Marcy as chief of staff.

As reported by News City Hall reporter Deidre Williams, Johnson most recently worked since July 2021 as director of communications and community engagement for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

McDuffie was assistant corporation counsel for the city's Law Department from March 2014 to January 2022, serving as a Buffalo Housing Court prosecutor. He also defended the city in administrative hearings, settlement negotiations and other matters. Since last year, he has worked for the State Office of Cannabis Management.

Marcy has been in the Brown administration for 15 years, most recently as director of intergovernmental affairs in the Division of Urban Affairs.

In addition, Brown has given a promotion to Mike DeGeorge, his longtime communications director. Brown announced recently that DeGeorge will now take on the title of senior adviser.

That title will also be given to Oswaldo Mestre Jr., director of the city's Division of Citizen Services.

DeGeorge and Mestre will continue to oversee their previous departments, including the Mayor’s Office of Communications and the Division of Citizen Services, respectively, Brown said.