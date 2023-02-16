One of two suburban golf domes damaged in the December blizzard will reopen in days. But golfers won't return to the other venue for many months.

The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome in the Town of Tonawanda was reinflated last weekend and will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced Thursday.

However, in their first extensive comments since the devastating storm, the owners of The Dome on Wehrle Drive in Clarence said they have decided to replace the dome's skin and – as a result – it likely won't reopen until late summer.

"We liked the idea of having a brand-new dome up," said Regent Development's Caleb Huck. "It's going to be improved, too. We're going to do some upgrades to it as well."

The pair of domes in Erie County's northern suburbs deflated during the blizzard that roared through the region in the days before Christmas.

The roof of The Dome, formerly the Wehrle Golf Dome, was the first to rip in the gusting winds. A video recorded on Dec. 23 by neighbor Sandie Kobee showed a large section of the roof's skin flapping in the pounding snowstorm.

Five days later, the owners of The Dome posted on Facebook that the indoor driving range section would remain closed until further notice.

The Golf Headquarters pro shop and the Woods to Wedges custom-fitting and club repair store both remain open, as does one restaurant located outside the dome itself.

Huck said in an interview that roughly 25% of the dome fabric had ripped in the powerful storm.

Patching the holes in the skin was an option, Huck said, but the owners opted to order and install an entirely new skin.

They made this decision even though it means the dome will remain closed throughout the holidays and the spring.

"These are our busiest months of the entire season," Huck said. "So we're losing the vast majority of our revenue because of this."

Arizon, the same company that made the skin installed in 2016, will produce the replacement skin.

"We're going to do some different attachment points and all that stuff," Huck said. "Same kind of cabling and all that. But it'll be a better dome in a lot of ways."

Huck declined to say how much the work will cost beyond saying it is a "significant" sum.

Additional cleanup needs to be done at the facility, Huck said, with this work likely to start next week. Regent hopes to see the dome reopen by late summer once the new roof is shipped to the site, installed and inflated, he said.

The Paddock dome driving range and miniature-golf course will reopen Saturday morning, Emminger said at his State of the Town address.

The dome, visible to motorists passing on the I-290, deflated on Dec. 24 because blowers at the venue malfunctioned during the storm.

Contractors in January started repairing the tear in the dome skin and fixing the motors on the two blowers that inflate the dome.

Crews reinflated the dome last Saturday and began making the final interior repairs this week, Emminger said.

The town likely will set up temporary lighting inside the dome with plans to install new LED lights at a later date, he said.

The Grill at the Dome restaurant and the Sportzone golf simulator have remained open.