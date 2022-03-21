Blinken defends U.S. response to Ukraine invasion – and boasts of a broad international vision

WASHINGTON – Amid the greatest international crisis in years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a handful of Washington reporters for local news outlets last week to deliver a message larger, even, than the Ukraine War: that there is no way to shield America from the wider world.

"One of the principles that we've been inspired by, animated by, is that when we're not engaged in the world, when the United States is not leading at the table in the room, then one or two things: either someone else is and doing things in a way that may not actually advance the interests of the American people and the values that that we hold, or maybe no one is, and then you tend to have vacuums and chaos," Blinken said. "And that usually has a way of coming back and biting us."

Local lawmakers praise Zelenskyy but oppose no-fly zone Democrats and Republicans alike agreed that Zelenskyy's speech – and a harrowing accompanying video of the war's atrocities – united lawmakers in a sense of repulsion and resolve against Russia. But they also said that a NATO no-fly zone of any kind over Ukraine could put American military pilots in confrontation with their Russian counterparts.

Blinken's comments, which he restated several ways in his 38-minute Zoom meeting with reporters for The Buffalo News and several other local papers, could be read as a subtle rebuke of the Trump administration and its "America First" policy of disdain for international organizations such as NATO.

And to prove that what's happening internationally hits home in American homes, Blinken pointed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.