Blinken defends U.S. response to Ukraine invasion – and boasts of a broad international vision

WASHINGTON – Amid the greatest international crisis in years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a handful of Washington reporters for local news outlets last week to deliver a message larger, even, than the Ukraine War: that there is no way to shield America from the wider world.
"One of the principles that we've been inspired by, animated by, is that when we're not engaged in the world, when the United States is not leading at the table in the room, then one or two things: either someone else is and doing things in a way that may not actually advance the interests of the American people and the values that that we hold, or maybe no one is, and then you tend to have vacuums and chaos," Blinken said. "And that usually has a way of coming back and biting us."
Democrats and Republicans alike agreed that Zelenskyy's speech – and a harrowing accompanying video of the war's atrocities – united lawmakers in a sense of repulsion and resolve against Russia. But they also said that a NATO no-fly zone of any kind over Ukraine could put American military pilots in confrontation with their Russian counterparts.
Blinken's comments, which he restated several ways in his 38-minute Zoom meeting with reporters for The Buffalo News and several other local papers, could be read as a subtle rebuke of the Trump administration and its "America First" policy of disdain for international organizations such as NATO.
And to prove that what's happening internationally hits home in American homes, Blinken pointed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"We've seen the effect already of this war that is in Ukraine that it's having on everything from gasoline prices to food prices," he said. "And we know also that it's taking us away from doing many of the things that we need to do on climate, on Covid, you name it."
To hear Blinken tell it, the Biden administration was proactive in preparing Ukraine for a potential Russian invasion, sending the nation more security assistance last year than the U.S. had done in any earlier year. On top of that, he noted that the Biden administration worked with governments around the world to build an international response to isolate Russia.
"We've done more with our European partners, cooperatively, in dealing with the Russian aggression in Ukraine than I think anyone expected or and certainly more than we've seen in many years," he said.
And as a result, America's European allies and other partners around the world have been able to impose economic sanctions on Russia that are having a dramatic impact.
"We're basically seeing Russia's economy in a freefall," Blinken said.
The combined military and economic pressure on Russia is intended to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.
Blinken warned, though, that might not happen anytime soon.
"We also have to, I think, tragically, be prepared for this to go on for some time," Blinken said. "The problem is it's not flipping a light switch. It does take time for them to reassess, calculate their interests and to see that what they're doing is profoundly not in their own interest."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week spoke virtually before the U.S. Congress and offered suggestions aimed at shortening the war: NATO could establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or at least provide Ukraine with fighter jets to bolster its own air defenses.
The Biden administration has been reluctant to do either. Biden has warned that a no-fly zone could lead to direct conflict between NATO pilots and Russian pilots, adding: “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War Three, something we must strive to prevent.”
Blinken, meanwhile, explained why the Pentagon has been reluctant to sanction the shipment of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine: "The Pentagon made a determination that these would actually not be the most effective things that Ukraine could get."
Biden last week committed another $800 million in security aid to Ukraine, bringing the overall total to $2 billion. The latest shipments will include anti-aircraft systems, anti-armor weapons, drones, grenade launchers, rifles, ammunition, body armor and helmets.
"When it comes to the things that are making the Ukrainians most effective in dealing with this onslaught from Russia, we've been providing it," Blinken said.
Nations around the world are acting in unison to sanction Russia out of one key principle, he added.
"One country can't simply go in and change the borders of another by force or dictate to it its choices, its future, its policies, with whom it's going to associate," he said.
When one country tries to do that, the U.S. must respond, he said.
"We obviously have an incentive in trying to end this war as quickly as possible, not to expand it, including to places beyond Ukraine," Blinken said.