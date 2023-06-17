Most candidates for Buffalo Common Council raised a few thousand dollars in the last few weeks, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday with the State Board of Elections.

But Leah Halton-Pope, who is running for the Ellicott District seat now held by the Rev. Darius Pridgen, continues to rake in the big bucks – and most of the $20,000 she recently raised came from outside the city of Buffalo.

Her main opponents – Matt Dearing and Cedric Holloway – have taken the opposite path, raising their funds primarily through small donations and from people inside the city limits.

"My connection is the city," said Holloway, a former Buffalo police officer and community organizer. "I’m getting support from people in the city."

As for Halton-Pope's donors coming from outside the city, he said, "I don’t know what that’s about, but I think it’s important for people to ask why."

Dearing was more direct when asked about the campaign contributions at Saturday's Juneteenth Festival on Genesee Street.

"Follow the money," said Dearing, a former Assembly staffer. Halton-Pope's big donors, he said, "want a team that’s going to continue to rubber stamp the mayor’s agenda."

Halton-Pope did not respond to messages seeking comment. But her campaign finance reports tell a story stretching from Buffalo's East Side to the power corridors of Albany and Washington, D.C.

Halton-Pope

It's no secret that Halton-Pope, senior adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, has sought to take advantage of her connections in Albany.

In the most recent reporting period, her top three donations from outside of Buffalo were $1,000 from John Kelly of Washington, D.C.; $1,000 from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's political action committee; and $500 from a Bronx assemblyman.

In all, Halton-Pope raised $12,425 – 63% of her total donations – from outside Buffalo. Those included $500 checks from Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and Uniland Development Corp. and a $250 check from Amherst Chamber of Commerce President A.J. Baynes.

Additional donations flowed to Halton-Pope's coffers from Ellicottville, Schenectady, Skaneateles and Colorado.

In Buffalo, Halton-Pope's main donors were real estate developers, including Rocco Termini, who contributed more than $1,500 through various LLCs; Paul Ciminelli, who contributed $1,000; and Creative Structures Services, owned by David Pawlik, a politically connected developer who was cited in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city.

The Women's TAP Fund, a pro-choice group, also contributed $1,000 to Halton-Pope, records show.

Dearing and Holloway

That contrasts with Dearing, who raised just $2,200 in the most recent reporting period – mostly through small donations – and Holloway, who raised $5,900.

Dearing's largest donation was $400 was Maria Scrivani, a writer who supported India Walton's 2019 mayoral campaign. Holloway's largest donation was a $1,000 contribution from his cousin, Erie County Legislature Chair April N.M. Baskin, D-Buffalo.

Eighty-four percent of Holloway's contributions originated in the city, compared with 69% of Dearing's and 36% of Halton-Pope's.

Dearing's campaign received an unexpected boost on Saturday with the endorsement of The Buffalo News' editorial board, which is a group of editors and editorial writers that operates independent of the newsroom.

Dearing said the endorsement was a welcome surprise.

"I think it shows regardless of experience or family connections that a person has, The News and I both know that what’s best for the city is to have a council that is effective and willing to act and pass legislation that’s going to improve the quality of life for the people who live in the city," he said.

Eddie Egriu, a perennial candidate for various offices, is also running in the June 27 Democratic primary. The Rev. Michael Chapman has said he is running in the general election in November. Neither appear to have filed campaign finance reports with the state elections board.

Early voting, which began Saturday, continues through June 25. A total of 466 votes were cast on the first day of balloting. Visit the Erie County Board of Elections website for polling places and hours.