President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration to provide an extra assist in recovery from the Christmas blizzard, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported Wednesday night on Twitter.

"Extremely grateful to President Biden & the New York Delegation for this step to help our communities," Hochul added.

The governor, along with state and local representatives in Washington, D.C., have been urging the declaration for weeks. It will available millions of dollars more in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement to help local governments and eligible non-profits cover the costs of responding to the storm and clean-up efforts that followed.

Biden previously approved a request for an emergency declaration, which supported response and rescue operations during the storm.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, who noted Wednesday night that he made a personal appeal to Biden aboard Air Force One, said, "While nothing can truly make the Buffalo community whole after the immeasurable loss of life it suffered because of this tragic storm, this funding will provide the support needed to rebuild, and rebuild stronger, and provide additional assistance to those who lost loved ones in the storm. I sincerely thank President Biden for heeding my calls to ensure communities across New York impacted by this storm have the support they need to recover.”

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy also have been urging a federal disaster declaration for the region, as have Reps. Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy. Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz added his request for the declaration when he met last month with Biden in Washington, D.C., during the National Association of Counties conference.