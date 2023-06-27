Today is primary day. This year’s primary races are all local and early voting is over.

Because some elected positions represent predominantly Democratic or Republican districts, primary races may play a greater role in determining who will represent residents than the general election in November.

What to watch for on primary day The outcomes of multiple races will serve as barometers for where voters from the Democratic, Republican and minor parties are headed politically going into the 2024 election cycle.

A change in state law that makes it easy for candidates registered with one party to change their affiliation and qualify for primary races that they would normally be ineligible to run in has added to the political messiness and high number of contested local races this year.

Polls in both Erie and Niagara counties open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Visit the Erie and Niagara board of elections websites to find your polling place and get copies of a sample ballot.

Here’s a quick overview of many of the primary races by community in Erie and Niagara counties:

City primaries

Buffalo: Five Common Council races for the Ellicott, Lovejoy, Masten, North and University districts feature Democratic primaries.

Among the most contested, four Democratic candidates are running for the Ellicott seat being vacated by Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking another term for the seat he has held for the last 12 years.

The Masten District race features two of the city’s most high-profile women – Democrats Zeneta B. Everhart and India B. Walton. In 2021, Walton ran against Mayor Byron Brown.

And Joseph Golombek Jr., the Council’s longest-serving member, faces a tough challenge from longtime schoolteacher Eve Shippens in the Democratic primary for the North District seat. Golombek, a 24-year council veteran, hasn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011.

Lackawanna: Conservative Party primary for mayor between Dragan Stojkovski and Robert A. Reese.

City of Tonawanda: Democratic primary for Common Council president and Democratic primary for 2nd Ward councilmember. There is an interesting fight for Common Council president between incumbent Jenna N. Koch and endorsed Democratic challenger Mary Ann Cancilla.

Niagara Falls: Three-way Democratic primary for Niagara Falls mayor and five Democratic candidates vying for two council seats. Incumbent Mayor Robert M. Restaino is fighting for a second term with challenges from Demetrius T. Nix and Glenn A. Choolokian.

Lockport: Republican Party primaries for 3rd Ward and 5th Ward aldermen. There is also a Working Families primary for alderman at large.

North Tonawanda: Republican primaries for 1st Ward alderman and 2nd Ward alderman.

County Legislature primaries

Erie County: Conservative and Republican primaries, featuring the same two candidates in the 10th District; and a Conservative primary for the 4th District seat. There is an aggressive and expensive 10th District showdown between six-month incumbent Jim Malczewski and challenger Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo.

Niagara County: Conservative Party primary for 6th District and Working Families Party primary for 13th District.

Town primaries – Erie

Alden: Two Republican candidates, Colleen M. Pautler and Melanie Rimkus, running to become supervisor. There are also Republican and Conservative primaries for town board.

Amherst: The only Amherst primary features a Conservative faceoff for highways superintendent to replace outgoing Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr.

Cheektowaga: Two Democratic candidates vying for highways superintendent.

Evans: A Conservative Party primary featuring two candidates for supervisor, resulting in some Conservative backlash.

Grand Island: Republican primary for two candidates in a contentious race for in the supervisor’s seat, Deputy Supervisor Peter Marston Jr. and Conservative-endorsed Mike Madigan. Three Republican candidates are also vying for two seats on the Town Board. Grand Island also has a Working Families primary for town clerk.

Marilla: Republican primaries featuring two candidates each for supervisor and clerk.

Newstead: Conservative and Working Families races for town justice.

Orchard Park: A three-way Republican primary, including the incumbent, for two town board seats, a rarity in Orchard Park.

Town of Tonawanda: A Conservative primary for town board.

Wales: Three Republican candidates are facing off for seats on the town board.

West Seneca: Republican and Conservative races for town justice.

Town primaries – Niagara

Republican primaries for supervisor exist in the towns of Hartland and Lockport. Both towns, as well as the Town of Lewiston, also feature town board races.