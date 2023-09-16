ALBANY – Two years ago, Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of an investigation finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a number of women. At the time of the announcement, James promised that the investigation’s underlying interviews and evidence “will be made available to the public.”

James’ office ultimately released the transcripts of 41 interviews conducted with witnesses, as well as about 1,000 documents. But a request by the media for more information about other witness interviews has been rejected. James’ office has opposed allowing Cuomo lawyers to view tens of thousands of documents from the inquiry that effectively forced his resignation, and a judge has sided with James.

Now comes the latest episode, one raising questions about a taxpayer-funded contract with a law firm, Cleary Gottlieb, that James hired to conduct the original investigation.

James’ office declined to provide specific information this week about the work the law firm did to recently earn at least $1.1 million in taxpayer funds.

Since Cleary Gottlieb completed its original sexual harassment investigation for James in August 2021, the firm has been paid $4 million more through two contract extensions. A purpose for both, according to state contracting records, has been for the firm to perform “redactions”: blanking out portions of documents from the investigation, deemed private information by the law firm, so that the remainder may be released for public consumption.

A copy of the latest $1.3 million contract extension, struck by James’ office in the summer of 2022, specified that a purpose was to “conduct redactions of voluminous amounts of transcripts, exhibits and documents” for the purpose of “ultimately making them public.”

Other purposes, according to the contract extension, included the need to redact video depositions, to provide materials to law enforcement, and to respond to lawsuits.

James’ office did not say how much of the $1.1 million was spent on redacting documents, or which documents were redacted.

Cleary Gottlieb’s first contract extension to do post-investigation redactions lapsed on Dec. 31, 2021. Three weeks later, James’ office released what it characterized as the “final” set of videos, transcripts and corresponding exhibits it planned to release from the investigation.

Five months later, on May 31, 2022, Cuomo’s attorney notified a federal court of plans to subpoena James’ office for “all evidence gathered” underlying the report concluding Cuomo had committed sexual harassment.

Cuomo said he was seeking the records needed to defend himself in a civil lawsuit filed by a female state trooper who’d accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, referred to in James’ original report as “Trooper 1.”

Two days later, records show, James’ office submitted documentation to the state comptroller’s office seeking a yearlong, $1.3 million contract extension.

Four months later, James’ office told a federal magistrate judge that it would be “unduly burdensome” to produce the wide array of documents Cuomo had subpoenaed from the attorney general’s office.

In a November 2022 motion to quash Cuomo’s subpoena, James’ office argued that the office had a “serious and legitimate concern” that its employee resources should not be “commandeered into service by private litigants to the detriment of the smooth functioning of government operations.”

According to Cuomo’s attorney, James’ office did not disclose that several months earlier, it had reached the $1.3 million contract extension with an outside law firm for redaction services related to the Cuomo investigation, days after Cuomo had stated he planned to subpoena James’ office.

In a letter to Federal Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl on Wednesday, a Cuomo attorney, Theresa Trzaskoma, questioned that alleged omission, calling it “disingenuous at best, misleading at worst.”

“The express purpose of that contract extension was to review and redact documents in anticipation of disclosure,” Trzaskoma wrote. “Although the (Office of Attorney General) opposed compliance with Gov. Cuomo’s subpoena, the OAG did not disclose to the Court its new contract with Cleary and instead claimed that reviewing and redacting unreleased interview memos would be ‘an enormously time-consuming task.’ ”

In an affidavit filed last November, a Cleary Gottlieb attorney, Ye Eun Charlotte Chun, said the law firm had conducted a search for records from the original investigation related to “Trooper 1” – and had come across only “a few.”

Beyond that records search, it’s not clear what specific work was performed for the more than $1 million in spending on the most recent law firm contract. James’ office declined to say whether additional redactions have occurred.

A James spokeswoman said Cleary Gottlieb has been engaged for work related to “multiple lawsuits, subpoenas, and other legal actions that the former governor has brought,” and that the contract extension was not limited to redactions.

Merkl in the past found the argument from James’ office – that responding to Cuomo’s subpoena would be “unduly burdensome” – compelling.

Reviewing and redacting the 1,000 documents made public – work performed under prior Cleary contracts – took 3,600 hours, Chun stated in her November affidavit. Performing such work on the additional 73,000 documents, Merkl estimated, would take more than 200,000 hours.

In a July ruling, Merkl determined that James’ office did not need to comply with Cuomo’s broad subpoena. Among other reasons, she found that forcing James’ office to redact more than 70,000 documents would be a “significant undue burden.”

But Cuomo is now asking Merkl to reopen the decision.

“The Cleary contracts and payments gut this conclusion because it appears much of the burden was already borne – by the taxpayers, not by Letitia James,” Trzaskoma wrote. “This new information provides critical additional support for our argument that, at a minimum, the OAG should be compelled to produce interview memos and any other documents that Cleary has already reviewed for redaction and/or disclosure.”

In a letter to Merkl on Friday, a deputy general counsel to James, Serena Longley, said the Cuomo accusations were “based on nothing more than self-evidently flawed speculation and conjecture.” If Merkl decides to take up the issue raised by Cuomo’s attorney, James’ office plans to provide more information to the court. But the office “stands by the information and sworn statements presented to the Court,” Longley wrote.

Cuomo’s attorneys argue that James’ office has a motivation to keep documents under wraps: When James’ office has been forced to release documents related to the sexual harassment investigation into Cuomo – rather than picking which documents are released – the additional information has undermined aspects of the investigation’s findings, Cuomo’s attorneys contend. When interview notes came to light during a criminal investigation into Cuomo, for instance, the document raised new questions about why an investigation witness changed a past statement about the governor’s behavior.

It’s not just Cuomo seeking such documents.

James’ office has not released copies of memos memorializing interviews with more than 100 witnesses, some of which are only a few pages long. The New York Daily News filed an open records request seeking those memos. But in 2022, the request was rejected by James’ office, which told the newspaper that the documents were subject to attorney-client privilege and attorney work product exemptions.

Yet when Cuomo’s attorney filed an open records request seeking that same information, James’ office responded in August that it would be able to begin producing the documents – though not until March 2024, because of the agency’s “limited resources.”

A James spokeswoman declined to tell The Buffalo News whether any of the interview memos had already been redacted, but said witness interview memos are “privileged.”

As James’ office has repeatedly noted, Cuomo has himself been running up taxpayer-funded legal bills related to the two-year-old sexual harassment inquiry.

For instance, a Manhattan State Supreme Court judge ruled in February that taxpayers should fund Cuomo’s legal defense in the “Trooper 1” civil case.

“Since resigning, Andrew Cuomo has continued his vengeful efforts and stuck New York taxpayers with millions in legal bills,” a spokesperson for the attorney general said. “This exploitation of the judicial system is a sad attempt to make his perceived enemies pay, and a continuation of his pattern of intimidation and bullying the survivors of his actions. Instead of accepting the consequences of his serious and damaging behavior, Andrew Cuomo is continuing this misguided campaign while running up onerous debts that the state has to cover.”