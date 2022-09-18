At Amherst church, Gov. Kathy Hochul mixes politics and religion

She stressed her low-income childhood and her trailer park roots.

She said she lives just 10 minutes from the Tops supermarket where a white supremacist gunned down 10 people on Buffalo's East Side.

She even introduced her husband as "Barack Obama's United States attorney."

At a predominantly African American church in Amherst, Gov. Kathy Hochul – campaigning for what would be her first full term as governor – on Sunday stressed her response to the Tops massacre as proof that she has delivered for the Black community and for all of Western New York.

"I was there within hours," Hochul said of the May 14 shooting that left 10 Black people dead. "The pain is still in my heart. It’s like I left a part of me in that community. Because they needed me, I had some people cry on my shoulders."

As governor, though, Hochul said grieving with the Black community wasn't enough.

"I said, I will take that pain, I will harness that pain, I will take it back to Albany and do more to help protect our streets and help protect our children and our families," she said.

Hochul touted new gun restrictions passed in the wake of the shooting and said she believes teenagers like alleged gunman Payton Gendron "need to have a background check so we can find out if you’re on these hate sites before you do harm again."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The governor said she returned to Buffalo two weeks after the shooting with $50 million in state funds earmarked for Buffalo's East Side, something she said gave people hope, "because that's something they've lost for too long."

Hochul declined to take reporters' questions after her five-minute speech. But church leaders and congregants said they believed Hochul was not coming to Zion Dominion Global Ministries just to campaign.

“That’s why I like our governor," said Bishop Roderick L. Hennings. "Because she came when she wasn’t trying to be governor.”

Dee Billups and Sharon Shelton of the East Side agreed.

"She’s come whether she’s running or not," Billups said of Hochul. "And every time she comes, she speaks the truth and she backs up her word with what she does."

Not all were happy with a politician showing up to a religious service less than two months before Election Day.

"Campaigning in Churches used to be frowned upon," Twitter user @TheLizMack wrote online. "If @RepLeeZeldin [Lee Zeldin, Hochul's Republican opponent) showed up at a Catholic Church to deliver the Homily it would take 2 seconds for every media outlet to scream about removing tax-exempt status."

"Isn't this the point at which we start [talking] about the separation of church and state?" another Twitter user added.

But congregants who spoke about Hochul's visit afterward had no problems with her presence, noting that it has long been a tradition for elected leaders to speak at African American churches.

"Absolutely, because where are the vast number of people gathered together in great numbers? The church. So I don’t see anything wrong with it," said Elizabeth Caffee of Amherst. "In fact, I encourage it."