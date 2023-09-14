Local governments will shell out millions of dollars more starting this year providing legal defense to those who cannot afford to pay for their own lawyers.

Local leaders grapple with problems, politics and perceptions of asylum-seekers after second felony arrest The asylum-seeker accused of sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a human services employee is in the Erie County Holding Center without bail. But concerns linger about how, and to what extent, migrants are being vetted to ensure the safety of residents.

The extra costs result from New York State more than doubling the pay rate for lawyers who represent poor clients charged with crimes.

The higher rates mean a $4 million hit to the Erie County budget this year and a projected $10.8 million cost next year.

The rate for private lawyers who participate in the Erie County Bar Association's Assigned Counsel Program used to be $60 an hour for misdemeanor cases and $75 for felony cases. The new rate is $158 an hour across the board.

Unlike the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, which has salaried public defenders who primarily handle misdemeanor cases in Buffalo City Court, and some low-level felonies, most low-income defendants charged with felony cases in Erie County are represented by private-practice lawyers who agree to accept such cases as part of the Assigned Counsel Program operated by the Erie County Bar Association.

The higher rates took effect on April 1, but it took the county five months to approve the additional money.

The increase to the county this year is projected to be $8 million, but the state is reimbursing half the cost through March of next year. Lobbying arms for local governments are expected to fight for ongoing reimbursement next year, criticizing the imposition of the unfunded mandate.

The last rate increase for lawyers in the Assigned Counsel Program happened 20 years ago, said Michelle Parker, the program's executive director.

During a County Legislature work session last Thursday, Legislator Jeanne Vinal, an Amherst Democrat and also a lawyer, said she knew of no pay rates as low as for attorneys in the Assigned Counsel Program.

Burden of assigned counsel rate hike

Instead of incrementally raising the rate over the years – the rate had remained flat since 2003 – the state in one fell swoop increased it by 111% for lawyers handling felony cases and 163% for those handle misdemeanor cases.

The County Legislature didn't approve funding for the $4 million increase until last week because it was initially unclear where the county would draw money to pay for it and the lawmakers were on recess in August. So many lawyers handling indigent defense cases didn't get paid the higher amount, which must now be paid retroactively.

Ultimately, the county funded the legal pay with $4 million in unanticipated county Medicaid cost savings.

Parker called the one-time leaps in lawyer rates for public defense cases a bad practice.

"You know, it should be a standard thing," she said. "It should be something that every county should be able to budget for every year. But to do it like this, it's no good to anybody."

While a lift for local governments, lawyers will reap the benefits of the higher rate, which must be paid retroactive to April 1.

The Assigned Counsel Program was established by the Bar Association one year before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1963 that the Constitution gives criminal defendants the right to legal representation in state and federal courts, regardless of their ability to pay for a lawyer. The program currently has about 200 lawyers who serve on different panels of expertise and are assigned to indigent clients on a rotating basis.

The Assigned Counsel Program is not part of Erie County government, but the county is the program's primary funder. Representatives with the program told legislators it was getting harder to entice private lawyers to take on the cases with the rates as low as $60 and $75 an hour.

Cost of legal counsel for migrants

Republican Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence, quizzed Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell about whether the costs associated with the Assigned Counsel Program extended to lawyers defending migrants who came to Erie County from New York City, including two charged with felony sex offense crimes.

Cornell said the right to an attorney, under both state and federal law, applies to criminal defendants regardless of citizenship, residency, taxpayer status, race, religion or ethnicity.

"I assume that means yes," Greene said.

"That would mean all people accused of a crime in Erie County have the right to effective counsel," Cornell responded.

Greene asked if County Executive Mark Poloncarz made an "inaccurate statement" when he said all costs associated with asylum-seekers bused to Erie County would be paid for by New York City.

Cornell said, "I think that statement would be specific toward the housing of asylum-seekers and didn't contemplate the possibility of incarceration of accusation of a crime."