A former legislative director to Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke has filed a claim accusing the Orchard Park Democrat of sexual harassment, saying Burke repeatedly commented on women's appearances, joked about genitalia and discussed the sex lives of both his teenage son and fellow legislators in the office.

The director, Nicole Golias, worked with Burke from September 2021 to May 2022, when the assemblyman dismissed her and two other staff members following a well-publicized disagreement about Burke’s response to the Tops massacre.

But serious problems in Burke’s office predated the May 2022 firings, Golias said in a complaint filed April 7 with the New York Division of Human Rights and in interviews with The Buffalo News. The former aide accuses Burke of fostering what she called a highly “personal” and “inappropriate” office culture.

Burke categorically and individually denied each of her accusations.

Matthew T.H. Dearing, Burke’s former director of community relations, told The Buffalo News that he witnessed several of the interactions mentioned in the complaint. In January, Dearing and Golias notified Burke’s office of plans to file a joint wrongful termination suit.

Two other people with first-hand knowledge of Burke’s behavior in his district office also said they witnessed conversations in which the assemblyman used language they considered inappropriate and commented on women’s looks.

In a statement and interview with The Buffalo News on Thursday, Burke called Golias's accusations “demonstrably false and defamatory,” and said they represented the continuation of a public campaign against him that Golias began after she was fired.

During Golias’ time in his office, Burke said, it was she who made “vulgar, crass and sexually explicit comments” and displayed what he described as unprofessional behavior.

The New York Assembly has opened an independent investigation into the accusations, Burke confirmed, as is standard under the legislature's harassment policy. Burke said he looked forward to the investigation, which he said would show Golias had invented or misconstrued her complaints.

“Ms. Golias's behavior was egregious during her brief tenure in my office, and it is an outrage that she would accuse me of the very behavior she not only participated in, but fostered,” Burke said. “She has twisted the truth and outright lied in the past, and she is doing it again for monetary gain.”

Golias is seeking unnamed damages for lost wages and emotional distress in her sexual harassment complaint, her attorney said.

'Entirely inappropriate behavior'

Golias’ complaint does not accuse Burke of making sexual advances toward her. Rather, Golias said the assemblyman engaged in what she called inappropriate and offensive behavior in his district office and at other events with staffers. The four people he employed at the time were all in their 20s, and three of them became friends, Golias and Dearing said.

“He would do anything he could to appear cool and attractive," Golias said of Burke, 38. "And I don't know if he was trying to convince others or himself. But it ended up just veering into entirely inappropriate behavior.”

In one incident in April 2022, which Burke called "absurd" and "a lie," the assemblyman told his staff that he had viewed sexually explicit videos of his son and female partners on his son’s Snapchat account, Golias said. Burke sometimes discussed personal and family matters in the office, Golias said, and the videos came up as part of a discussion of the teenager’s behavior.

Burke called his teenage son’s sexual partners “hot,” Golias said. Golias said she told Burke that the people were minors. According to Golias’ complaint, Burke, using a profane term, told his staff that if the partner had large breasts and "a size zero waist," "she's hot."

Burke said that, while he did discuss his son's Snapchat account with staff, he "absolutely" did not comment on women's bodies in that or other conversations.

Golias said Burke made the comments in front of Dearing and Brendan Keany, his former communications director. Dearing confirmed the incident to The News and said he recalled feeling “very taken aback” by what he called Burke’s “comments about the girl’s physique.” Golias also discussed the incident with a college friend in April 2022, soon after it occurred, she said. The friend confirmed that she and Golias discussed the video, and Golias shared a May 2022 text message with The News in which her friend referred to it.

Burke later asked staff if the conversation had made them uncomfortable, Golias said, and they downplayed the incident.

“Pat would do stuff that made us pretty uncomfortable with regularity,” Dearing said, adding that discussion of women’s appearances, dating lives and sexual histories were “routine” in the office. The two other witnesses to Burke’s behavior, who requested anonymity out of concern that commenting politically would damage their careers, confirmed that they heard Burke comment on women's appearances or express attraction to them. Burke said that he allows a "casual environment" in his office and "jokes all the time," but not in a way that is sexually explicit.

On one occasion, Golias and Dearing said, Burke commented on the genitalia of a man Golias was dating. Burke said no such conversation occurred.

Another time, Golias and Dearing both said, Burke told staff that a woman had “pressed” her breasts against him at a public event and asked Golias if she did the same when she flirted with men. Burke also denied that conversation happened.

In March 2022, Golias was marching with the assemblyman in the City of Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day Parade when they encountered several of Golias’ friends. Golias said Burke “looked them all up and down” in a way that led her to believe he found the women attractive. He later commented that he would like to hang out with Golias and her friends after she shared a story about singing karaoke with them, Golias said.

Burke said he never thought to "check out" Golias or her friends, and said she had misconstrued or misrepresented benign conversations.

"She's trying to make it sound like I'm some leering creep, and I just don't comport myself in that way at all," Burke said.

Separately, Golias said that Burke once brought mushrooms to the office that she understood to be psychedelic. Burke has sponsored legislation to partially legalize psilocybin, a chemical found in certain mushrooms, for the treatment of mental health conditions.

Burke said he never brought psychedelic mushrooms to the office.

Public hearing could follow

Burke denied creating a toxic culture in the district office, where he said he rarely worked. Instead, he said Golias had displayed “egregious” behavior during her time as his legislative director, and that he had verbally corrected her for making “vulgar, crass, and sexually explicit comments.” On one occasion, Burke said, he reprimanded Golias for asking two of her colleagues if they would perform a sex act on a prominent female politician. After Golias was fired, Burke said, he also discovered staff text message threads and personal papers in which Golias shared a link to a satirical article about a sex toy and made a joke about menstruation, among other comments that Burke said were inappropriate.

The office did not keep written records of disciplinary actions or performance issues, Burke said. But Golias received a pay raise during her tenure.

Golias never filed a complaint or considered quitting her job, she said, because she considered the work too important and believed that women often “put up with” work environments they find uncomfortable in order to progress in their careers. That changed, she said, when Burke fired her and two colleagues for what he called “gross insubordination” following a May 2022 disagreement about Burke’s response to the Tops massacre.

“I think most people who would go through this would still keep it quiet – I think most women don't want to rock the boat,” she said. “But I'd already kind of been thrown overboard. So I'm in an interesting position to be able to speak my mind.”

In the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting, Dearing said, Burke had told staff he planned to give dual speeches denouncing white supremacy on both the Assembly floor and in his largely white, suburban district. Burke did make such a speech to the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus. But he then told the three staffers they should return to their normal work on other policy issues, Golias said. Burke denied ever planning a speech in his district and cited media interviews in which Dearing and Golias said Burke had done too little to address white supremacy, despite his caucus speech and documented messages with his staff discussing further proposals and activities.

The next day, Golias said, Burke got into a heated phone argument about that decision with Dearing, who is Black, while traveling back to Western New York from Albany. The conversation became personal when it turned to their families’ experiences with racism, both men have acknowledged in prior interviews.

Golias and Dearing said that when Burke arrived back at the office, he told them and Keany that they should resign if they didn’t support him. He then fired all three on the spot, Golias and Dearing said. Golias said she burst into tears and began packing her things, having not spoken at all during the confrontation.

Golias and Dearing also plan to sue Burke’s office for unlawful termination this month, the former staffers said. In a letter to Burke’s office dated Jan. 9, Nathan McMurray, the attorney for the staffers and a former candidate for Erie County executive, accused Burke of firing them for their political beliefs and claimed that Burke “mischaracterized” the circumstances of their dismissal in comments to the press.

Media coverage of the firings made it difficult for Golias to find another job in local politics, she said, though she interviewed for several between May and March 2023. In March, she found a job in the private sector and is no longer involved in politics, she said. Dearing worked briefly as a contractor for an out-of-state advocacy organization and is now running for a Buffalo Common Council seat in the Ellicott District.

The Human Rights Division, an alternative to the civil court system, will next investigate the claim to determine whether there is probable cause that discrimination occurred. If so, the case may proceed to a public hearing before an administrative law judge.

The letter McMurray sent to Burke in January about the termination case indicates that Golias and Dearing previously sought to settle privately with the office.

Burke won reelection to his third term as assemblyman in 2022 and previously served in the Erie County Legislature. The Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee contributed more than $150,000 to his most recent campaign, The News has reported.

Burke was among the first lawmakers from the region to call on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following allegations of sexual harassment in 2021.

“If it’s proven to be true that the Governor abused his power by sexually harassing subordinates then he must resign,” Burke wrote on Twitter then.

“It’s very hard for people like us to speak up,” Dearing said. “It’s not something you do frivolously or spur of the moment. It’s a scary thing.”