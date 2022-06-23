As Supreme Court upends New York gun law, Hochul vows to fight back

WASHINGTON – Upending a New York State law that had stood for a century, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday endorsed a major expansion of gun rights – prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to say the state will fight back with new gun control measures.

But the Supreme Court ruling gives the state little guidance about how far it can go to limit the right that the high court said the Second Amendment guarantees: that Americans are free to carry guns in public for self-protection.

New York law had required that people show "proper cause" to get a permit to carry a gun outside the home, and five other states – California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey – have similar laws. But in a 6-3 ruling with the court's conservatives in the majority and its liberals in the minority, the Supreme Court said that law is a clear violation to the Second Amendment's right to keep and bear arms.

“We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion in the case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. “That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

Hochul deemed the Supreme Court decision "shocking, absolutely shocking," adding: "This decision isn't just reckless. It's reprehensible."

The governor said she's prepared to call the State Legislature into session to try to bolster the state's gun laws yet again, only weeks after approving earlier legislation in response to the May 14 mass shooting at at Tops market in Buffalo.

"We've been in contact with the leadership" regarding the special session, she said. "We are just looking at dates. Everyone wants a little bit of time to digest this, but I will say we are not powerless in this situation. We're not going to cede our rights that easily despite the best efforts of the politicized Supreme Court of the United States of America."

Hochul said the state has "the power of the pen" to impose new gun controls in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling. She said her legal team is looking to draft legislation that restricts the right to carry weapons in sensitive locations, changes the permitting process and bolsters training requirements for those carrying guns in public. The state is also considering ways in which businesses and private property owners could "protect themselves" in a new era when people can routinely carry guns in public.

"So stay tuned," Hochul said. "We're just getting started."

But while overturning the New York law, the Supreme Court did not specify exactly how far states could go in trying to regulate guns.

Instead, Thomas simply said: “The government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation."

Using that standard as a guide, Thomas said states could ban guns from schools, state houses and other government buildings, courthouses and polling places. He also said guns can't be banned from entire communities.

“Expanding the category of ‘sensitive places’ simply to all places of public congregation that are not isolated from law enforcement defines the category of ‘sensitive places’ far too broadly,” Thomas wrote. “Put simply, there is no historical basis for New York to effectively declare the island of Manhattan a ‘sensitive place’ simply because it is crowded and protected generally by the New York City Police Department.”

Excessive wait times or fees for gun permits would also be problematic, Thomas said.

Still, the court's ruling left Justice Stephen G. Breyer wondering exactly what kind of gun regulations states could impose that would pass constitutional muster.

While Thomas' opinion mentioned some places where guns can be banned, Breyer, in a dissent, asked: "What about subways, nightclubs, movie theaters and sports stadiums? The court does not say."

By saying history must be the guide to where guns can and cannot be banned, "the court today severely burdens states’ efforts to do so," Breyer added.

Meanwhile, in an opinion concurring with that of Thomas, Justice Brett Kavanaugh tried to fill in some of the gaps in Thomas' majority opinion. Just as before, states "may require a license applicant to undergo fingerprinting, a background check, a mental health records check, and training in firearms handling and in laws regarding the use of force, among other possible requirements,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The Supreme Court decision comes in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, that galvanized senators from both parties to agree on the first major gun safety legislation in three decades. That bill, which is pending congressional approval, would bolster background checks for gun purchasers aged 18 to 21, encourage states to enact red flag laws and close the so-called "boyfriend loophole" that allows people who abused their partners to have guns if they are not married.

And those recent shootings were clearly on President Biden's mind. In a statement, he said he was "deeply disappointed" by the Supreme Court ruling.

"In the wake of the horrific attacks in Buffalo and Uvalde, as well as the daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines, we must do more as a society – not less – to protect our fellow Americans," Biden said.

Breyer also mentioned the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings in his dissent, which opened with a grim recounting of gun violence in America.

“In 2020, 45,222 Americans were killed by firearms," Breyer wrote. "Since the start of this year, there have been 277 reported mass shootings – an average of more than one per day. Gun violence has now surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.”

None of this impressed Justice Samuel A. Alito, who, in an opinion concurring with that of Thomas, wrote: “It is hard to see what legitimate purpose can possibly be served by most of the dissent’s lengthy introductory section. Why, for example, does the dissent think it is relevant to recount the mass shootings that have occurred in recent years? Does the dissent think that laws like New York’s prevent or deter such atrocities?

“And how does the dissent account for the fact that one of the mass shootings near the top of its list took place in Buffalo?" Alito added. "The New York law at issue in this case obviously did not stop that perpetrator.”

