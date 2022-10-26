As stadium talks continue, tentative deal for Bills becomes flashpoint in race for NY governor

As the parties hash out the final details of the Buffalo Bills stadium deal, the agreement has become a flashpoint in the race for New York governor.

Republican Lee Zeldin on Tuesday vowed, if elected governor, to reopen the pact and negotiate an agreement that requires far less taxpayer money than the one crafted by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"We can absolutely have a better deal," Zeldin said in response to a question from a moderator of the Spectrum News debate.

State and Erie County officials who helped reach the agreement with the Bills say significant public funding was needed in the deal because Buffalo is one of the smallest National Football League markets.

The state and county have agreed to pay $850 million toward the $1.4 billion cost of a new stadium in Orchard Park.

People involved in negotiating other stadium and lease agreements say the sides in this case all want a deal to come together, but the longer the talks go on without finalizing the contracts, the greater the risk it all falls apart.

Further, according to state and county representatives, reopening the deal could prompt the Bills to ask for even more public aid and would allow the team to start talking to other cities once its Highmark Stadium lease is up after this season.

“If Congressman Zeldin wants to watch the Bills play in Austin or Orlando or St. Louis or San Diego he certainly could re-open the deal,” Peter Anderson, a spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz, said in an email Wednesday.

The state and county in March revealed the basic terms of a tentative agreement for a new stadium to be constructed across from Highmark Stadium.

The state would pay $600 million, and the county would pay $250 million, with the Bills and the NFL picking up the rest of the cost – primarily through the sale of personal seat licenses to season ticket holders. Hochul later revealed a large portion of the state’s share would come from long-delayed casino revenue payments from the Seneca Nation of Indians.

The $850 million was the largest-ever commitment of public money to an NFL stadium project, in raw dollars, but as a percentage of the cost, it was in line with some earlier agreements in other, smaller-market communities. The construction of the Bills’ current stadium, in comparison, was entirely paid for with public money.

Earlier this month, Nashville and Tennessee announced an agreement with the Tennessee Titans on a new, $2.1 billion stadium that includes $1.26 billion in public financing.

Still, the Bills agreement drew sharp criticism, especially downstate, from those who saw it as a generous taxpayer giveaway to the team’s billionaire owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. That outcry grew last week when Forbes calculated that Terry Pegula’s estimated fortune had risen by $1 billion, to $6.7 billion, over the past year.

And studies have shown spending public money on a pro sports venue, particularly NFL stadiums that are used only a handful of times each year, rarely generates a good return on investment.

“What evidence is there that this $600 million will deliver public benefits exceeding the state's investment?” Hochul was asked at Tuesday’s debate.

Hochul began her answer by comparing the Bills’ importance to Western New York to that of the Broadway theater district’s value to New York City.

She also pointed out the construction jobs created by the stadium project and said state income taxes paid by Bills players over the coming decades would more than offset New York’s investment.

“We're proud to have them. It's part of who we are,” Hochul said Tuesday. “But you have to give incentives to make it worthwhile.”

Zeldin said the Bills never threatened to leave Western New York and Hochul was not a careful steward of taxpayer money.

“At the 11th hour of a budget deal, she slams it in. She screws over Seneca Nation and she puts the squeeze on legislators,” Zeldin said at the debate. “No vetting, no debate. It was irresponsible on process and on substance.”

Hochul and Poloncarz have said the possibility that the Bills could move to a larger market, where they could earn more money in ticket sales and other revenue sources than metro Buffalo, hung over the talks.

It is true the Pegulas never publicly threatened to do so during the stadium negotiations. However, the team did research its “options,” one Bills executive told The Buffalo News. And Poloncarz previously said team representatives during negotiations regularly brought up those other communities and how much more revenue the Bills would generate in a new, bigger market.

“They said they were looking elsewhere. I actually heard from people in other states who said they'd been contacted. So this was real,” Hochul said Tuesday. “It's easy to say now, and armchair quarterback afterward, but it was real.”

Erie County lawmakers continue to negotiate a community benefits agreement with the team and the project is going through a required environmental review process, among other final provisions.

Under the current deal terms, the Bills are responsible for all construction cost overruns. The Bills could, at a time of rising inflation, ask the public to share those costs, Poloncarz's office said.

“If negotiations were reopened here, the team would not only want more money from the governments, we would have to consider alternative ways to finance the agreement other than what we have proposed so far, which is no tax increase whatsoever,” Anderson wrote.

And, he noted, the Bills’ lease at Highmark Stadium officially expires on July 31. If the agreement is not finalized on terms agreeable to the team by then, the Bills are free to talk to any other city, according to Anderson.

A Zeldin spokeswoman did not respond to messages Tuesday and Wednesday seeking additional comment.

Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ point person in stadium negotiations and executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, declined comment on Zeldin’s vow to reopen the deal.

“Our focus remains on working collaboratively with NYS and Erie County to finalize all aspects of the stadium agreements,” Raccuia said in a text message.

Bob Duffy, a former New York lieutenant governor who was directly involved in the stadium lease talks that ended in 2013, recalled that negotiators were motivated to wrap up an agreement as soon as possible because then-owner Ralph Wilson was in declining health at the time.

He doesn’t see anything upending the new stadium agreement because it is so close to being finished.

“In the end, I don’t think that any elected official would derail this stadium deal at this point. They may ask for more concessions. But the pressure is on to get the agreement signed,” Duffy said. “I don’t care who you are – you would not want to be in office if the Bills left Buffalo.”

Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with most NFL teams, cautioned that a deal isn’t done until it’s done.

“These are the kinds of things that can happen when a deal that is ready to close gets dragged out, in this case likely by the negotiation of the community benefits agreement,” he said by text message. “The tail wagging the dog could send it over a cliff, and no one gets anything and the community could lose a major asset.”

News Staff Reporters Michael Petro and Tim O’Shei contributed to this report.