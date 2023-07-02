Deb Rogers is leaving office with no regrets – and no Twitter account.

The outspoken and polarizing Williamsville mayor, who wraps up her term on Monday, declined to take back any of what she said over the last four years.

This includes her strident stands against Covid-19 restrictions and pointed criticisms of political opponents on social media and in person.

She cited a legacy of park improvements and said she’s not at fault for the divisions that flared up at Village Board meetings.

“Part of our role in village government is to keep our residents safe and to keep residents informed,” Rogers told The Buffalo News. “And, just because I brought forth what I’ll call not-a-mainstream view and I asked some questions, I don’t think it’s the wrong thing to do in government.”

After a term with political drama, Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers decides not to seek re-election "I was just brave enough to state what a lot of people were thinking in elected office but were too afraid to say," Rogers said.

During her final year in office, Rogers was often outvoted 4-1 on the Village Board. Those disagreements carried over to last Monday’s board work session and meeting.

Outgoing Trustee Mary Lowther chided Rogers for recently using her @LoveMayorDeb Twitter account to demean fellow board members, a charge Rogers dismissed.

Rogers and her successor, Trustee Christine Hunt, sparred over whether Rogers can keep the account, which she shut down the next day, and other questions.

Rogers called Hunt untrustworthy, while Hunt described an 18-month stretch of serving with Rogers as “a living hell.”

Hunt, who prefers to look forward, said she wants to set a new tone in the job.

“We’re gonna have to get work done, yeah. So we’re going to have to stick to our timeline. But it’s not going to be combative, or accusatory, or retaliatory or anything,” Hunt said in an interview.

From parks to pandemic

Rogers was appointed to a trustee vacancy in 2017. She won election to her board seat, and as mayor in 2019, unopposed.

Back then, Rogers said she wanted to fix up Island Park, South Long Park and other “forgotten” recreational venues in Williamsville.

Seven months later, the pandemic upended daily life.

Rogers never got a Covid-19 shot, though she said she has received other vaccines.

“I can say I have never had a day of fear over Covid,” she said last week.

Rogers soon blasted vaccine requirements for health care workers and mask mandates in public spaces.

Trustee Matthew Etu resigned in January 2022, accusing Rogers of creating a “toxic” environment.

Williamsville trustee blasts 'toxic' mayor in resignation letter Matthew Etu said he is resigning effective immediately because of a “toxic and destructive” environment created by Williamsville Mayor Deborah Rogers.

“Sometimes in politics, things can get heated and discussions can get passionate. And I would just say that not everybody is cut out for that,” Rogers said.

The county fined the village $300 when Rogers and others at a meeting flouted the mask mandate.

In May 2022, Rogers and her board allies condemned an order outlining isolation and quarantine procedures for New Yorkers with infectious diseases.

Hunt defended the emergency rule as a “commonsense” public health measure, but Rogers said it gave the state powers abused by communist rulers in China.

Other trustees cited the forced relocation of Japanese Americans during World War II and the treatment of Jews under Nazi Germany.

Local Jewish organizations strongly objected. The trustees apologized but stood by their opposition to the rule.

Rogers insisted her remarks had been misrepresented.

Link of state health rule to Holocaust spurs impassioned debate in Williamsville “There has never been a scientific, technologically advanced murder machine like the Nazis created to kill people for no reason than they were Jews. I think to make that comparison is quite inappropriate,” said Nick Leibovic, who fled Lithuania for England in 1939, at the age of 17, following the Nazis’ rise to power.

One month later, former mayors Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano won a special election for two trustee seats.

The pair joined Hunt and Trustee Eileen Torre in a four-vote majority that moved ahead with its own priorities, including eliminating the job of community development director over Rogers’ objections.

She announced earlier this year she would not seek re-election.

‘I don’t trust her’

Last Monday, lingering tensions were on display.

Rogers raised questions about a plan to have the town take over village building and code enforcement services.

“This will all be ironed out,” Torre replied at the work session. “It will be peachy keen – don’t worry about it.”

Later, Hunt directly asked Rogers to give up her @LoveMayorDeb account. She said it was started – under a different name – by a village employee for a prior mayor and it did not belong to Rogers.

Rogers said Hunt was welcome to the official Twitter handle, @Vill_Will_Gov, an account idled for a year.

The debate continued when Rogers revealed she had declined on principle to sign permits for events taking place after her term ends.

“As you can see,” Rogers said to an attendee, “it’s a very contentious relationship between Trustee Hunt and myself. And I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her.”

DeLano, the deputy mayor, said he would handle the task as needed.

At the formal meeting, board members made valedictory statements as Rogers, Lowther and DeLano wound down their terms.

Rogers highlighted work such as new playground equipment, bathroom renovations and public murals. She also thanked Williamsville employees and volunteers.

“I’ve met some of the best people and some of the worst. I’ve made new friends, I’ve lost old friends and I’ve even made enemies of friends. So, I’ve been a little busy over the last four years. And I’ve helped keep The Buffalo News afloat,” Rogers said, nodding to its coverage of her mayoralty.

Focused on the future

Only DeLano thanked Rogers, for her work on parks and for stepping into an often-thankless role.

Lowther objected to Rogers’ recent description of board members as “communists” on Twitter.

“I think it’s so inappropriate and it’s so unnecessary,” Lowther said. Rogers said this referred to the incoming board, not to outgoing members like Lowther.

Hunt thanked Lowther and DeLano.

“We got a lot more accomplished this year, together, than we had previously,” Hunt said. “And, quite frankly, my time on this board before that was a living hell. We went through a lot, Eileen and I went through a lot, in 2021 and early 2022.”

The next morning, Rogers emailed board members to say she had shut down @LoveMayorDeb to avoid burdening taxpayers with a legal battle.

Rogers in an interview said she was right to question vaccine mandates, arguing they led to ongoing medical staffing issues, and the legality of the quarantine order, which a lower-court judge tossed out in a decision the state is appealing.

And she said she wouldn’t take back anything she posted on Twitter, where she retweeted or liked messages demeaning those who received the Covid-19 vaccine or who wore protective masks.

“I’m going to call it like I see it,” Rogers said.

She didn’t rule out running for office again but said she will stay off Twitter and out of the limelight for now.

“Social media has become, seemingly, very, very much an outlet for a lot of negativity,” Rogers said. “And, quite honestly, I’m just walking away from that.”

Hunt’s husband, Dan, on Monday objected to a tweet diminishing his wife’s qualifications for mayor. Rogers had replied to the message with an emoji signaling amusement.

“Chivalry isn’t dead,” Christine Hunt said dryly.

Hunt doesn’t want to revisit past fights and said she hasn’t taken Rogers’ criticisms personally.

“This isn’t a tug of war; it’s a transition,” she said.

She said she is eager to govern with Torre; incoming trustees James Celeste and Jeffrey Hahn, her running mates in June’s uncontested election; and DeLano, Hunt’s pick to fill her trustee seat.

Hunt said Williamsville needs to update its community plan, overhaul its design standards and find a permanent fix for the Ellicott Creek dam, among other agenda items.

“I really think that we’ll be able to work together as a good team and accomplish those things,” she said. “We’re all focused in the same direction.”