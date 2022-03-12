As court examines reapportionment, Ed Rath weighs Assembly candidacy

Much more than legislative lines are at stake in a reapportionment challenge before a State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County.
Justice Patrick F. McAllister's decision on a Republican-inspired lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of New York's latest redistricting effort, expected by April 4, may also determine plans for at least one "on the fence" candidate for the State Legislature this year.
State Sen. Edward A. Rath III is not saying much about his future, but is known to be exploring a run against Democratic incumbent Karen McMahon for an Amherst-based seat in the Assembly. But a McAllister decision in favor of the GOP suit could potentially affect Rath's election plans for the Senate, casting the entire situation into electoral limbo, depending on the extent of any potential ruling.
"I'm at a juncture right now where I have to very closely explore each option," is all Rath is saying.
Nevertheless, voters in the 146th Assembly seat McMahon won in 2018 have been fielding telephone polls gauging reaction to a possible Rath candidacy against her. That stems from new lines resulting from the reapportionment process under scrutiny in McAllister's Bath courtroom. Under the new lines, Rath would face incumbent Democrat Timothy M. Kennedy for the Senate.
Rath is also mentioned as a possible Republican candidate for county executive next year. His name currently appears on designating petitions for his 63rd Senate seat, while a GOP "placeholder" candidate is on petitions for the McMahon seat. Rath could be substituted for the placeholder at a later date.
Sources close to the Rath campaign acknowledge that Kennedy, with almost $1.5 million in his campaign treasury and now assigned to a district comprised of approximately 60% Democrats, emerges as the overwhelming favorite. Rath would face a tough challenge against McMahon, who is also expected to enjoy a comfortable Democratic enrollment edge in the new district.
"I would think Karen McMahon would welcome a challenge from Ed Rath," said Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner, adding he does not expect the Republican lawsuit before McAllister to succeed.
Still, the judge is slated Monday to hear from experts on both sides of the case on whether partisan gerrymandering influenced the lines drawn by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission authorized by a 2014 constitutional amendment. McAllister noted during a March 3 hearing in Bath that delaying implementation of this year's district lines was possible, but seeks a quick resolution of the case.
McAllister's involvement in the case is likely only the first step in litigation to determine the constitutionality of a process that drew new legislative lines for New York after the 2020 census and could drastically reduce Republican representation, especially in the House of Representatives.
The case differs from previous reapportionment challenges because Republicans behind the suit contend that the 2014 amendment charging the Independent Redistricting Commission with drawing nonpartisan lines was violated when the body deadlocked and the Democratic State Legislature ultimately determined the new districts.
The case is expected to be ultimately determined in the state's highest court – the Court of Appeals.