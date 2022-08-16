 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another 905 voters cast early ballots Tuesday in Erie County

  • Updated
Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary Tuesday brought another 905 Erie County residents to the polls, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

The adjusted total for four days of balloting is 3,276. Early voting will continue through Sunday.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. In the 61st State Senate District, registered Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives are voting.

Erie County offers 38 early voting polling places – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For information on polling locations in Erie County and candidates on the August primary ballot, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.

Niagara County residents can cast early ballots at four locations – the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West; the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport; the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road; and the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St. Niagara County hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

