Another 4,683 Erie County voters cast early ballots Monday

Another 4,683 ballots were cast Monday on the third day of early voting in Erie County for the Nov. 2 general election, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.
Monday’s total included 1,772 ballots cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo.
So far, 12,445 Erie County residents have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early, including 5,717 from Buffalo.
The county’s 37 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Early voting will continue through Sunday.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.