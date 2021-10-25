 Skip to main content
Another 4,683 Erie County voters cast early ballots Monday
Another 4,683 ballots were cast Monday on the third day of early voting in Erie County for the Nov. 2 general election, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

Monday’s total included 1,772 ballots cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo.

So far, 12,445 Erie County residents have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early, including 5,717 from Buffalo.

The county’s 37 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Early voting will continue through Sunday.

