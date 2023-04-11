ALBANY – The leader of the State Senate says the main issue holding up Albany budget negotiations – potential changes to the state’s bail law – is “very close to a general agreement.”

The comments by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins came one day after her Democratic counterpart in the Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie, said talks had progressed “slightly,” but denied reports that an agreement had been struck acceding to Gov. Kathy Hochul's main demand.

The budget was due April 1, but with Hochul insisting on making changes to the bail law amid resistance by the Democratic controlled-Legislature, lawmakers have passed two stopgap measures temporarily keeping the state government running while a deal is hashed out. The latest extension runs until April 17.

In comments to reporters Tuesday, Stewart-Cousins indicated that the Legislature was close to agreeing on the top budget priority insisted upon by Hochul, which could then break the logjam that has dominated Democratic leaders' discussions so far.

Hochul wants to change the state’s bail laws for criminal defendants by scrapping a requirement that judges use the “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. The change, according to Hochul, would avoid confusion with other parts of law and give judges greater discretion over setting bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

"What the governor has tried to do – and what we certainly don't mind doing – is making sure that people understand and judges understand that they have discretion if there is some confusion about that,” Stewart-Cousins said.

As for what was still holding up a final agreement on the bail issue – for days, news reports have indicated that a framework deal is in place – Stewart-Cousins said, “It really isn't any simple answer.”

“Part of it, quite honestly, is the mischaracterization of what our laws have done,” she said. “The politicization of, you know, criminal justice reform ... We do not want to criminalize poverty or low-level offenses. And yet, we need to make sure that there is clarity about the law in the judicial system.”

The state’s 2019 bail law eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. Republicans have blamed the law for rising crime, accusations Heastie and Stewart-Cousins say are belied by data.

Hochul’s other main negotiating priority has been a plan to build 800,000 units of housing over the next decade. The centerpiece is a mechanism to force localities to hit housing growth targets. If local governments fail to meet them, developers could override local zoning rules.

Legislative Democrats instead want to provide $500 million in incentives for local governments to hit growth goals. But supporters of Hochul’s plan say that, especially for affluent suburbs prone to resisting new development, the incentive will not work.

One roadblock in reaching a housing agreement, Stewart-Cousins said, is that members of the Legislature would be forced to sell Hochul’s plan to constituents that are opposed.

“And it's a difficult sell in many communities – because there are a lot of elements that people may or may not want, or may not want it that way,” she said. “They're being (put) in a position of having to explain it.”

Stewart-Cousins also indicated that in negotiations over housing, Senate Democrats were prioritizing measures protecting tenants.

The Legislature has a financial incentive to pass a budget. By law, after the April 1 budget deadline, the Legislature cannot be paid until a budget is passed. The Legislature was scheduled to next be paid April 12, but those direct deposits have already been canceled.

Meanwhile, Hochul will continue to receive a paycheck as negotiations drag on – an imbalance that one Democratic state senator wants to fix.

On Monday, Queens State Sen. James Sanders introduced a bill that, if passed, would also withhold the governor's salary between the April 1 deadline and the budget’s passage.

Sanders’ bill memo says that for “the purpose of parity between the legislative and executive branches” the bill would withhold the governor's salary until passage occurs.