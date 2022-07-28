Analysis: Pigeon sentence signals end of an era in New York politics

Over spaghetti parm at Chef's Restaurant in 1996, Steve Pigeon first revealed what made him tick.

Yes, he acknowledged during an interview with The Buffalo News, he was a political animal. The whole fascinating process consumed him, from polling to canvassing to organizing to media. It dominated a life without hobbies, immediate family or passion for sports.

Pigeon's life revolved around politics, starting in 1960s St. Louis where his father worked as an air traffic controller and his uncle served as majority leader of the Missouri State Senate.

"There were always campaigns going on," Pigeon recalled that day. "So even when I was 6, 7 or 8 years old, I was pulling a wagon with campaign literature."

That's what made Wednesday's scene in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara so poignant. His guilty plea to a seldom-enforced conspiracy charge involving campaign contributions from a foreign national – an online gambling promoter from Montreal – resulted in a fairly stiff sentence of four months in federal prison followed by probation.

Pigeon, the former Erie County Democratic chairman, also was forced to surrender his law license. And he is branded for life as a felon. All of which defense attorney Paul J. Cambria Jr. emphasized in asking for a sentence less than incarceration.

But the ultimate penalty, the thing that punishes Pigeon more than anything else, may be the reality of never again practicing his lifelong passion for the politics game.

"Nothing is ever easy when you lose things near and dear and necessary to your life, for your entire life," Cambria told the judge. "And that's what happened."

Prison will prove a stark contrast from his former haunts in the hallways of power. Beginning Wednesday afternoon when a U.S. marshal with handcuffs in hand escorted him out of court, Pigeon now faces a life of discipline, of regimen, of lousy food, of boredom and bad guys in surrounding bunks. He faces another, unrelated charge of sexually assaulting a child – which he denies – that could result in far more serious consequences.

What will not end is the lifelong ban from politics his sentence essentially imposes – starving the political animal.

That may satisfy federal prosecutors as well as the prison time they sought and got. John D. Keller, principal deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice in Washington, told Arcara that Pigeon's actions were not about an over-exuberant political consultant. Instead, he said, the case uncovered "illegal influence on elections and corruption of public officials." It all played out again Thursday in State Supreme Court when Pigeon was sentenced to a year in prison for bribing former Justice John A. Michalek, stemming from the raid on his home by law enforcement more than seven years ago.

"The defendant spent his career in politics," Keller said. "He knew the rules, laws and ideals our democracy is supposed to uphold."

Indeed, Pigeon made his mark in New York State politics by constantly inventing ways to skirt the law. With wealthy benefactors like Rochester billionaire B. Thomas Golisano often bankrolling his efforts, he set up independent committees that spent wildly on favored candidates.

As far back as 2007, Pigeon teamed with onetime political nemesis Joel A. Giambra, then the Republican county executive, who contributed to a fund called Citizens for Fiscal Integrity. It financed favored candidates for County Legislature without a direct to link Giambra, whose influence was ebbing.

By 2008 he was administering for Golisano a $4.4 million campaign kitty called Responsible New York, featuring individual contributions of up to $700,000 directed mostly toward State Senate races. Local critics contended he was illegally coordinating with candidate campaigns – a charge he always denied. Still, no law enforcement official in those days ever even questioned him. Keller seemed to recognize that long past on Wednesday.

"The fact that he has demonstrated a history of willingness to corrupt our government institutions is highly relevant," he said, adding Pigeon had demonstrated a "dangerous cynicism" that government could be "up for sale to those with access, means and willingness to skirt the law."

At one time, Pigeon's political acumen gained him entrance to the inner sanctums of City Hall, the Rath County Office Building, the State Capitol, and even Bill Clinton's Oval Office. His advice, and his "creative" ways of financing a political system increasingly dependent on massive amounts of money, made him a valuable asset to Democrats across New York State.

But on Wednesday, the file containing 13 letters attesting to his character submitted by friends and associates, said much about his new status. Stalwart friends like Golisano called him "a highly intelligent, warm-hearted and generous man." So did others who dwelled in his shadowy, political world.

But the file contained no letters signed by all those old Pigeon allies at the apex of Democratic politics. No president, no governor, no county executive, no mayor, no legislator, no judge.

They shun him now. And their absence underscores the end of the Steve Pigeon era in New York politics.