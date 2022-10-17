Analysis: Majority leader or minority leader? Voters nationwide could determine Schumer's fate

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's future is on the ballot this November, and not just in New York State.

It's on the ballot in at least eight other states, too. From Georgia to Nevada to Wisconsin to Pennsylvania, voters could well determine whether New York's senior senator will lead a Senate Democratic majority again next year or whether he'll be demoted to minority leader, the position he held from 2017 through 2020.

Of course, Schumer will have to win election to a fifth term in order to qualify for either role, but he's a strong favorite in his race against little-known Republican Joe Pinion in the deep-blue Empire State.

Schumer's role in the next Senate depends, though, on a number of closely fought battles that stretch across the country, as Democrats try to hold onto – or even grow – their tenuous 50-50 majority, where Vice President Kamala Harris can break tie votes in favor of the Democrats.

Of course, Schumer doesn't want to be demoted.

"Now I've been majority leader for two years and it makes a huge difference, I think, to Western New York and to our state," Schumer told The Buffalo News editorial board last week.

He noted that for decades, New York sent more in tax dollars to Washington than it got back in federal spending. This year, though, after Schumer wielded his power over a massive economic stimulus bill and other federal spending measures, he said the state received $1.59 for every dollar it sent to Washington.

Schumer didn't get everything he wanted. Most notably, he couldn't persuade his colleagues to fully restore the state and local tax deduction that would be a boon to New York homeowners – and Pinion, on the campaign trail, makes sure to make a point of that.

Schumer: Buffalo wins $25 million grant in federal tech hub competition that will help East Side Sen. Charles Schumer said the $25 million grant will help the region train more than 1,600 workers for careers in manufacturing and tech by building a more diverse workforce, with a particular focus on providing opportunities to East Buffalo residents.

But Schumer thinks he could do even more for the state, and for the Democratic agenda, if Democrats could just pick up two seats in November. Doing so would negate the power of the two conservative Democrats who have been diluting and sometimes derailing the party's agenda: Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

And it could lead to at least the partial end of the filibuster, the arcane Senate tradition that requires 60 votes for the passage of most legislation. Manchin and Sinema have been reluctant to reform the filibuster, but Schumer acknowledged that a larger Democratic majority might be willing to do so.

"If we pick up two seats in the Senate, it will be, I am sure, one of the top issues before us," Schumer said.

But what if Democrats lose seats – and Republicans control the Senate in 2022? That would likely mean big battles between a Democratic president and a GOP Congress, and an inevitably narrowing of Schumer's agenda.

"I will always look for bipartisan things to get done," he said.

Schumer acknowledged that his party is in a "tough fight" to maintain its majority, and that's what most pundits say, too. Inflation and President Biden's unpopularity seemed destined to doom Democratic majorities in the House and Senate early this year, but then Democrats gained some momentum over the summer after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the abortion rights it guaranteed.

"In recent weeks, though, those winds in Democrats’ faces have partially returned, almost ensuring that the party will lose its House majority and turning the Senate into something closer to a fair fight, with Democrats still possessing a slight edge," Charles Cook of the Cook Political Report wrote last week.

Could Space Force be coming to Niagara Falls? Only if Congress agrees to Space Guard In the end, Congress will decide whether to create a Space Guard, and as is often the case, Congress appears divided.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight.com gives the Democrats a 66% chance of holding the Senate. And Sabato's Crystal Ball sees 49 seats leaning to or likely to go to each party, meaning two tossup states – Georgia and Nevada – would decide who holds the Senate majority.

Here's a snapshot look at the Senate races in those two states and the other six major Senate battlegrounds that could decide Schumer's fate:

Georgia: No Senate race in the country has been quite so newsworthy as the one in the state that gave Schumer his majority with two Democratic wins two years ago. Now one of those new Democratic senators – the charismatic Rev. Raphael Warnock – is up for election against a local legend: former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.

The trouble is, Walker now finds himself running from his past the way he used to dodge linebackers. A woman who had a romantic relationship with Walker told The Daily Beast and other news outlets that Walker paid for her abortion, and while Walker has denied the report, it's not a good look for a candidate who says he wants to ban all abortions.

But even after all that, Walker is only 3.3 points behind Warnock in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Nevada: Inflation, along with fears of an economic downturn in a state that survives on the disposable income of tourists, have put first-term Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, in a precarious position in her race against the GOP candidate, state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

What's more, Laxalt – the son of the late New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici and the grandson of former Nevada Gov. and Sen. Paul Laxalt – is political royalty out West. Not surprisingly, the RealClearPolitics polling average shows him 1.7 points ahead.

Pennsylvania: This would be the nation's most dramatic Senate race if Herschel Walker had decided to enjoy his football retirement. After all, it pits an omnipresent TV doctor – Republican Mehmet Oz – against a 6-foot-8 Democrat who's covered with tattoos and who campaigns in a hoodie: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Oz appeared to be fumbling through the race, lamenting the price of "crudites" in one memorable social media spot. But then Fetterman suffered a stroke, forcing him off the campaign trail for weeks. Even so, Fetterman has maintained a steady but narrow lead in all recent polls in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. He's up by 3.4 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Wisconsin: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has spent his two terms in Washington courting controversy – and in recent years, courting Donald Trump. And only months ago, it seemed that more and more Wisconsin residents were tiring of Johnson's far-right, and sometimes far-out, tirades.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes built an early lead over Johnson, but then Johnson turned it around with a series of ads lamenting increasing crime. Johnson now holds a 2.8 point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Arizona: GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters is one of the party's most conservative nominees, a fact that propelled him to the Republican nomination. In fact, his website even endorsed the "big lie" that Trump won the 2020 election – although Masters scrubbed that language from his website after his primary win.

That made for a stumbling start in his race to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a low-key former astronaut who's married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed during a "Congress on Your Corner" event in 2011. Kelly has led every major poll in recent weeks and is up 4.5 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

North Carolina: What may be the nation's dullest competitive Senate race is also one of its closest. It features Republican Rep. Ted Budd against Democrat Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Both are low-key throwbacks to the pre-Trump, pre-Twitter era, which may be why this race to replacing retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr has garnered little national attention even though it looks like a toss-up. The RealClearPolitics polling average puts Budd up by a mere 1.5 points.

New Hampshire: Republicans had high hopes in the Granite State this year – but then their voters went and nominated Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, election denier and loyal Trumpian.

That spells trouble in a purple state with a bluish tint, where Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan's bid for second term seems to be going well. She's up by 5.8 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Ohio: The Buckeye State has been reliably red in recent years, and its reputation is the main reason why many pundits don't think Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan stands a chance against Republican J.D. Vance, the author of the best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy." But Ryan is a common-sense blue-collar campaigner who's waging an aggressive race against a Republican whose fundraising and stump performances have disappointed. They're competing to succeed retiring GOP Sen Rob Portman.

Ryan's down by only 0.7 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average, and if he pulls off an upset, we just might see another Ryan campaign in two years: to try to become Majority Leader Schumer's new friend in the White House.