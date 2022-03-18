An 'emotional' moment for Hochul at St. Patrick's luncheon

The former Kathleen Courtney spoke of her Irish immigrant grandparents, their stories typical of many families, and of her plans to display the grit of "hearty Irish immigrants" while campaigning this year for a full term. The steel her grandfather and father produced in Lackawanna, she said, is now part of her own resolve.

"I've been tested before, but I have resiliency in me," she said. "We all have that story – a story that unifies us as New Yorkers."

Hochul then paved the way for Bishop Michael W. Fisher and a necessary order of business. In his first St. Patrick's Luncheon, the new leader of the Diocese of Buffalo noted his grandfather hailed from Cork, and followed his predecessors' custom of granting a "commutation" for the Lenten abstinence from meat on Fridays – asking that Catholics "pick another day." That removed any impediment for the traditional Irish-American meal to grace the center's dozens of tables, while also praying for those "in harm's way in Urkraine."

Hochul may have also offered a glimpse into her behind-the-scenes discussions with the Buffalo Bills for a new stadium in Orchard Park when she "requested" Fisher's dispensation.

"It's kind of how I negotiate," she said, "I just put it out there."